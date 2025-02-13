WWF, IUCN Call US Withdrawal from Paris Agreement 'Highly Problematic'

Denpasar. The US withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement is a reckless move that undermines global efforts to combat climate change, WWF-Indonesia warned, urging major polluters to be held accountable.

Irfan Bakhtiar, Director of Climate and Market Transformation at WWF-Indonesia, criticized the decision as “highly excessive” and warned that it could weaken international climate commitments.

“The US is the world’s largest emitter, and it has a responsibility to both reduce emissions and compensate developing nations affected by climate change,” Irfan said during the 7th International Conference on Oil Palm and Environment (ICOPE) at the Bali Beach Convention, on Thursday.

“By withdrawing, they are avoiding their obligations while continuing to benefit economically,” he added.

Erik Meijaard, Chair of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Oil Palm Task Force, also voiced concerns.

"I think we all need to work together on a growing global problem," he said. "Any countries or any individuals that don't want to take the responsibility, I think that's very problematic."

Will Indonesia Follow Suit?

The US exit has sparked speculation on whether Indonesia might reconsider its commitment. Indonesia’s Presidential Envoy on Climate and Energy, Hashim Djojohadikusumo, has been vocal in his criticism of the agreement, arguing that it places an unfair burden on developing nations.

“If the United States does not follow the Paris Agreement, why should Indonesia?” Hashim said recently.

He pointed out the stark contrast in emissions: the US emits around 14 tons of carbon per capita annually, while Indonesia produces only 2 tons per capita.

Despite these concerns, Indonesia remains committed to its climate goals. The government has pledged to achieve net-zero emissions by 2060, with President Prabowo Subianto aiming to reach the target as early as 2050.

“Exiting the Paris Agreement would mean losing our bargaining power to secure compensation from major polluters,” Irfan added.



