WWF, IUCN Call US Withdrawal from Paris Agreement 'Highly Problematic'

Faisal Maliki Baskoro
February 13, 2025 | 3:41 pm
SHARE
Irfan Bakhtiar, Director of Climate and Market Transformation at WWF-Indonesia, speaking to reporters at the 7th International Conference on Oil Palm and Environment (ICOPE) at the Bali Beach Convention, on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025. (The Jakarta Globe/Faisal Maliki Baskoro)
Irfan Bakhtiar, Director of Climate and Market Transformation at WWF-Indonesia, speaking to reporters at the 7th International Conference on Oil Palm and Environment (ICOPE) at the Bali Beach Convention, on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025. (The Jakarta Globe/Faisal Maliki Baskoro)

Denpasar. The US withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement is a reckless move that undermines global efforts to combat climate change, WWF-Indonesia warned, urging major polluters to be held accountable.

Irfan Bakhtiar, Director of Climate and Market Transformation at WWF-Indonesia, criticized the decision as “highly excessive” and warned that it could weaken international climate commitments.

“The US is the world’s largest emitter, and it has a responsibility to both reduce emissions and compensate developing nations affected by climate change,” Irfan said during the 7th International Conference on Oil Palm and Environment (ICOPE) at the Bali Beach Convention, on Thursday.

“By withdrawing, they are avoiding their obligations while continuing to benefit economically,” he added.

Advertisement

Erik Meijaard, Chair of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Oil Palm Task Force, also voiced concerns.

"I think we all need to work together on a growing global problem," he said. "Any countries or any individuals that don't want to take the responsibility, I think that's very problematic."

Will Indonesia Follow Suit?
The US exit has sparked speculation on whether Indonesia might reconsider its commitment. Indonesia’s Presidential Envoy on Climate and Energy, Hashim Djojohadikusumo, has been vocal in his criticism of the agreement, arguing that it places an unfair burden on developing nations.

“If the United States does not follow the Paris Agreement, why should Indonesia?” Hashim said recently.

He pointed out the stark contrast in emissions: the US emits around 14 tons of carbon per capita annually, while Indonesia produces only 2 tons per capita.

Despite these concerns, Indonesia remains committed to its climate goals. The government has pledged to achieve net-zero emissions by 2060, with President Prabowo Subianto aiming to reach the target as early as 2050.

“Exiting the Paris Agreement would mean losing our bargaining power to secure compensation from major polluters,” Irfan added.
 

Tags:
#Environment
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Manpower Ministry Calls on Police to Crack Down on Factory Raids and Vandalism
Business 13 minutes ago

Manpower Ministry Calls on Police to Crack Down on Factory Raids and Vandalism

 There have been multiple reports of labor unions and other groups storming factories and forcing on-duty workers to join strikes.
3,870 Participants Handwrite Bible in 1 Hour and 30 Seconds
Special Updates 2 hours ago

3,870 Participants Handwrite Bible in 1 Hour and 30 Seconds

 Thousands of Christians in Papua recently set a world record for the largest number of people handwriting the entire Bible
Rising ‘Run Away’ Trend: Gov't Prepares Frustrated Youth to Seek Jobs Abroad
Lifestyle 3 hours ago

Rising ‘Run Away’ Trend: Gov't Prepares Frustrated Youth to Seek Jobs Abroad

 Minister Abdul Kadir Karding responds to the viral ‘kabur aja dulu’ trend, urging young Indonesians to seek structured employment abroad.
WWF, IUCN Call US Withdrawal from Paris Agreement 'Highly Problematic'
News 3 hours ago

WWF, IUCN Call US Withdrawal from Paris Agreement 'Highly Problematic'

 WWF-Indonesia and IUCN slam the US exit from the Paris Agreement, warning it weakens climate action and hurts global commitments.
Investor Trust & Confidence in Petrosea Continues to Grow in 2025
Special Updates 3 hours ago

Investor Trust & Confidence in Petrosea Continues to Grow in 2025

 PTRO announced that they had concluded 2024 with a total contract acquisition value of Rp 64.3 trillion.
News Index

Most Popular

Turkish Defense Firm Baykar Inks Deal to Build Drone Factory in Indonesia
1
Turkish Defense Firm Baykar Inks Deal to Build Drone Factory in Indonesia
2
Bali Flights Disrupted as Bad Weather Hits Ngurah Rai Airport
3
Indonesia’s Plan to Stop Rice Import Won’t Last Long, Vietnam Says
4
Coal Exporters Brace for New Pricing Rule as Indonesia Moves to Enforce HBA
5
Prabowo Welcomes Erdoğan at Jakarta Airport
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED