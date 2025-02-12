WWF-Indonesia: Conservation and Palm Oil Can Coexist

Faisal Maliki Baskoro
February 12, 2025 | 12:18 pm
SHARE
Dewi Lestari Yani Rizki, Conservation Director of WWF-Indonesia, speaks at the 7th International Conference on Oil Palm and Environment (ICOPE) at the Bali Beach Convention in Sanur, Denpasar, Bali, on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. (The Jakarta Globe/Faisal Maliki Baskoro)
Dewi Lestari Yani Rizki, Conservation Director of WWF-Indonesia, speaks at the 7th International Conference on Oil Palm and Environment (ICOPE) at the Bali Beach Convention in Sanur, Denpasar, Bali, on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. (The Jakarta Globe/Faisal Maliki Baskoro)

Denpasar. WWF-Indonesia is strengthening its collaboration with the Indonesian government and the palm oil industry to promote sustainable practices, Conservation Director Dewi Lestari Yani Rizki, said on the sidelines of the 7th International Conference on Oil Palm and Environment (ICOPE) in Bali on Wednesday.

As part of its efforts, WWF-Indonesia has developed Hamurni, an application that helps smallholders register for the Cultivation Registration Certificate (STDB), which records plantations under 25 hectares. The platform enhances traceability and ensures palm oil sourcing aligns with sustainability standards.

"Improving farmers' literacy on sustainability principles is crucial to making the industry more responsible," Dewi said.

WWF-Indonesia collaborates with major companies, including Sinar Mas Group, to ensure that palm oil businesses comply with sustainability standards such as the Indonesian Sustainable Palm Oil (ISPO) and the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO).

Advertisement

"Palm oil is a key economic driver in Indonesia. Our role is to ensure that companies implement sustainable principles," she said.

One key initiative is the conservation of High Conservation Value (HCV) areas within plantations. Under RSPO guidelines, growers must allocate at least 30 percent of their land for conservation to protect biodiversity, including endangered species like orangutans.

"Conflicts between palm oil plantations and wildlife persist, but proper conservation strategies can help them coexist," she said.

Over the past decade, WWF-Indonesia has supported 3,000 smallholders in adopting sustainable practices, with 1,300 of them earning RSPO certification.

Uncertainty Over Paris Agreement Commitment

When asked about reports that Indonesia and the US may withdraw from the Paris Agreement, Dewi declined to comment on speculation, emphasizing that no concrete action has been taken.

"The Paris Agreement is crucial for global climate commitments. The US has threatened to leave before—we'll have to wait and see how it unfolds," she said.

On Jan. 28, the United Nations confirmed that the US had officially submitted its withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement. The agreement, adopted in 2015 by 195 members of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, aims to limit the global average temperature rise to well below 2 degrees Celsius, preferably to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

Indonesia's Presidential Envoy on Climate and Energy, Hashim Djojohadikusumo, criticized the Paris Climate Agreement, describing it as unfair to Indonesia. 

Tags:
#Environment
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Jakarta Police Deploy Brimob and Sabhara to Tackle Traffic Congestion
News 30 minutes ago

Jakarta Police Deploy Brimob and Sabhara to Tackle Traffic Congestion

 The expanded team will deploy officers on motorcycles to reach congestion hotspots more efficiently and assist with traffic control.
BRI Reports $3.7 Billion Profit in 2024 on Strong MSME Lending
Business 3 hours ago

BRI Reports $3.7 Billion Profit in 2024 on Strong MSME Lending

 BRI (BBRI) posted a Rp 60.64 trillion ($3.7 billion) net profit in 2024, driven by strong MSME lending and digital banking growth via BRImo.
Gov’t to Blacklist Sloppy Housing Developers
Business 3 hours ago

Gov’t to Blacklist Sloppy Housing Developers

 The government’s subsidy program aims to help low-income families purchase affordable homes while ensuring profitability for developers.
WWF-Indonesia: Conservation and Palm Oil Can Coexist
News 4 hours ago

WWF-Indonesia: Conservation and Palm Oil Can Coexist

 WWF-Indonesia pushes for sustainable palm oil with traceability, conservation, and certification efforts at ICOPE 2025 in Bali.
Emirates Airlines Plans to Expand Operations in Indonesia
Business 4 hours ago

Emirates Airlines Plans to Expand Operations in Indonesia

 Indonesia, Emirates discuss adding more flights, larger aircraft to boost tourism and business travel in major cities like Jakarta, Bali.
News Index

Most Popular

Why Was Taylor Swift Booed at the Super Bowl?
1
Why Was Taylor Swift Booed at the Super Bowl?
2
Bali Flights Disrupted as Bad Weather Hits Ngurah Rai Airport
3
Prabowo Welcomes Erdoğan at Jakarta Airport
4
Orangutan Cries Lost in the Noise of Coal Excavators
5
Ex-Supreme Court Official Zarof Ricar Accused of Accepting Rp 915 Billion and 51 Kilograms of Gold from Case Brokerage
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED