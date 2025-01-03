Year-End Holiday Records 2,497 Road Accidents, Down 14 Pct

Ilham Oktafian
January 3, 2025 | 11:03 am
The evacuation process of a tourism bus that gets in a road accident at the Pandaan-Malang toll way in East Java on Dec. 23, 2024. (Antara Photo/Ahmad Prabowo)
The evacuation process of a tourism bus that gets in a road accident at the Pandaan-Malang toll way in East Java on Dec. 23, 2024. (Antara Photo/Ahmad Prabowo)

Jakarta. The police reported Friday that they recorded fewer traffic accidents in the 2024 Christmas and year-end holiday season, marking a double-digit decline compared to 2023.

The police had its flagship Operasi Lilin (‘Operation Candle’), which aimed to safeguard the Christmas and New Year festivities, between Dec. 21, 2024, and Jan. 2, 2025. During those days, many Indonesians stepped out of their homes to go on vacations, many making long travels to other provinces.

Police Traffic Corps chief Aan Suhanan said Friday that the 2024 Operasi Lilin recorded 2,497 accidents, down by 14 percent compared to the same period last year.

“We saw fewer road accidents in the recent holiday season,” Aan Suhanan said.

The death toll has also dropped by 17 percent compared to 2023 figures. The 2024 Operasi Lilin also managed to save 55 lives, the policeman said.

Aan Suhanan admitted that the crowds in tourist destinations were one of the biggest challenges in the recent operations. The crowds prompted the police to implement one-way traffic systems to reduce congestion. A Transportation Ministry survey revealed that almost 110.7 million people would travel to spend the holidays.

