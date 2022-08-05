Yogyakarta Headmaster Suspended after Student Forced to Wear Hijab

Yogyakarta. The headmaster and three teachers of a state high school in Yogyakarta have been suspended by Governor Sri Sultan Hamengku Buwono X following reports that a female student was forced to wear hijab.

The student, whose identity was not disclosed, had to move to another school due to the incident at Banguntapan State High School in the district of Bantul.

“I have suspended the headmaster and three teachers -- they aren’t allowed to teach temporarily pending the investigation,” Sri Sultan said at his office on Thursday.

The governor said that based on the ministerial regulation, hijab-wearing is not compulsory for female Muslim students at state schools.

“It’s okay to wear hijab, but there must be no coercion whatsoever. Why the student has to move to another school while it’s the teachers and the headmaster who deserve disciplinary actions, that’s my opinion,” he added.

The move is welcomed by provincial councilor Eko Suwanto, who heads the education commission of the Yogyakarta Legislative Council.

"We support Governor Sri Sultan Hamengku Buwono’s firm action … and hopefully all civil servants including teachers can fully understand the Constitution of this republic and the meaning of diversity and pluralism in Indonesia,” Eko said in a statement on Friday.

"The incident should be the last to occur in Yogyakarta and should provide momentum for a thorough evaluation into our education system.”