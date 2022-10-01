Yosua’s Parents Depart to Jakarta to Hear Verdict for Ferdy Sambo

Rosni Simanjuntak, left, and Samuel Hutabarat, the parents of slain policeman Nofriansyah Yosua Hutabarat, arrive at Sultan Thaha Airport in the province of Jambi on February 12, 2023. (B-Universe Photo/Muhammad Husen)

Jambi. The parents of slain policeman Nofriansyah Yosua Hutabarat departed to Jakarta on Sunday to hear in person the court verdict for Ferdy Sambo, the accused mastermind behind the murder of their son in the high-profile criminal case that rocked the National Police and drew nationwide attention.

The murder trial of Ferdy and his wife Putri Candrawathi will reach a conclusion at the South Jakarta District Court on Monday after marathon hearings since October 17.

Prosecutors last month recommended a life sentence for Ferdy, who was a police inspector general when he allegedly ordered the July 8 murder of his own subordinate, and a prison sentence of eight years for Putri, who accused Yosua of having raped her and used it as the pretext for the killing in court arguments.

The couple has so far failed to present any convincing evidence to support the rape claim.

Advertisement

They are charged with article 340 on premeditated murder of the Criminal Code which carries the maximum punishment of death.

"Our hope is that the panel of judges will deliver the maximum [punishment] under article 340 to Ferdi Sambo and Putri Candrawathi," Yosua’s father Samuel Hutabarat told reporters at Sultan Thaha Airport in the province of Jambi just before their flight to Jakarta.

His wife, Rosni Simanjuntak, shared his demand for the death sentence.

"We surrender to God but maintain our hope that they will get the maximum sentence,” she said.

Read More:

On Tuesday, the same court will deliver a verdict to two other defendants, Brigadier Ricky Rizal and Ferdy’s personal assistant Kuat Ma’ruf who both are facing eight years in prison for allegedly becoming accessories to the crime.

They knew in advance about the murder plot and were present at the scene when an unarmed Yosua was shot multiple times at Ferdy’s official residence in South Jakarta, the court has heard.

On the following day, the last defendant tied directly to the murder will hear his verdict. Second Patrolman Richard Eliezer is accused of fatally shooting Yosua at close range on Ferdy’s order.

Prosecutors have demanded a prison sentence of 12 years for Richard despite his plea for a more lenient sentence on an argument that he has become a whistleblower in the case.

In the following week, six former officers including a former brigadier general will receive verdicts over accusations of tampering with evidence and attempts to cover up the murder case under Ferdy’s directives.

Ferdy was the head of the National Police’s profession and security division at the time of the murder and entitled to have a number of officers as assistants.

Yosua, Richard, and Ricky worked for him even beyond their official duty. The three officers accompanied his wife during a family trip to the Central Java town of Magelang prior to the murder.

Ferdy was dishonorably discharged from the National Police during an ethics tribunal that followed his naming as a murder suspect.