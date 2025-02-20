‘You Are the People’s Servant’: Prabowo Tells Regional Heads

Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto told the newly sworn-in regional heads to do what’s best for the people as Indonesia witnessed a major transition in local leadership.

On Thursday morning, Jakarta’s Merdeka Palace saw the historic swear-in ceremony of 961 regional heads, including governors, regents, mayors as well as their respective deputies. They will all serve for the 2025-2030 term.

“You have succeeded in gaining the people’s trust. … And so, I would like to remind you all, on behalf of this country, you have been chosen. You are the people’s servant. … You must defend the people’s interests, and fight for the betterment of their lives. That is our job,” Prabowo said.

All regional leaders will join a bootcamp at the Magelang Military Academy on Feb. 21-28 in a similar style that Prabowo’s ministers had gone on after their inauguration ceremony. Prabowo told the regional heads to prepare themselves for the upcoming retreat.

“I will see you all there. Hopefully, you are strong enough to endure the training. … If you are in doubt, just step down,” Prabowo said.

“Let’s do our best for the people,” Prabowo said.

About 481 of the 505 newly elected regional heads took the oath in Thursday’s mass inauguration. However, 22 out of 24 regional leaders in Aceh were not sworn in simultaneously. Bangka Regency and Pangkalpinang City will hold repeat elections after "empty ballot box" victories.

The upcoming retreat for regional leaders was supposed to be two weeks long, but the government had to shorten it after Prabowo ordered budget austerity measures. Vice Home Affairs Minister Bima Arya recently revealed that a former president would join the military retreat without saying who it would be. Indonesia has three living former presidents: Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY), and Megawati Soekarnoputri.

