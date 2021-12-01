Youth 20 Summit to Involve Hybrid Meetings

Jakarta. The Youth 20, an engagement group of G20 countries, will hold a summit combining remote and on-site meetings in Indonesia in July, the organizers said on Tuesday.

The summit will take place in Jakarta and Bandung on July 17-24 on the sidelines of the G20 Summit, of which Indonesia has taken the presidency since December 1.

“The upcoming Y20 Summit will be special because it will involve in-person and virtual meetings and events after the last two summits were held entirely virtual due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” Y20 Co-Chair Gracia Paramitha said at a news conference in Jakarta.

With the theme “From Recovery to Resilience: Rebuilding the Youth Agenda beyond Covid-19”, the summit will focus on four pillars of action namely youth employment, digital transformation, sustainable and livable planet, and diversity and inclusion.

Gracia said the Indonesian summit will confer awards on selected young individuals across the world for their initiatives and concrete actions in social entrepreneurship, digital finance, circular economy, diversity, and inclusion.

Inclusion also holds true for local participation, with all youth elements across the country expected to take part in events as a prelude to the week-long summit.

"We are determined to make sure that the Y20 belongs to the youth of Indonesia. We will hold events in other places outside of Java before and during the Summit,” Co-Chair Michael Sianipar said.

Pre-summit events will be held in South Sumatra, West Nusa Tenggara, Papua, and Kalimantan from March 19 to May 22, he added.

The organizer has recently launched its official website www.y20-Indonesia.org to disseminate information about the summit.