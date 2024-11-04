Yudha Arfandi Sentenced to 20 Years for Death of Dante, Son of Actress Tamara Tyasmara and DJ Angger Dimas

Actress Tamara Tyasmara speaks to reporters at the East Jakarta District Court on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024. The court sentenced Yudha Arfandi to 20 years in prison for the premeditated murder of her and ex-husband DJ Angger Dimas
Jakarta. East Jakarta District Court has sentenced Yudha Arfandi to 20 years in prison for the premeditated murder of Raden Andante "Dante" Khalif Pramudityo, the 6-year-old son of actress Tamara Tyasmara and her ex-husband, DJ Angger Dimas.

The court panel, led by Judge Immanuel Tarigan and accompanied by judges Heru Kuncoro and Cita Cahyaningtyas, found Yudha, Tamara’s former partner, guilty of intentionally causing Dante’s death. "The court agrees with the prosecution that this was premeditated murder. However, after a vote, we deemed 20 years appropriate," Tarigan said on Monday.

Tamara expressed disappointment with the verdict, noting that the 20-year sentence fell short of the prosecution’s initial demand for capital punishment. “No sentence – be it 20 years, life, or death – will ever bring Dante back,” she told reporters outside the East Jakarta District Court on Monday.

Suspect Yudha Arfandi participating in a reconstruction related to the case of the late Raden Andante Khalif Pramudityo, also known as Dante, at Tirtamas Water Park pool in Pondok Kelapa, East Jakarta, on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024

According to the prosecution, Yudha planned Dante's murder, even conducting online searches for CCTV locations at the crime scene prior to the incident on January 27, 2024. Yudha later admitted he submerged Dante in a swimming pool, claiming it was respiratory training. The incident occurred in Pondok Kelapa, East Jakarta, while Tamara was filming nearby.

The suspicions surrounding Dante's death were initially raised by his father, Angger Dimas, an international DJ known for collaborations with artists like Steve Aoki and Diplo. Angger rescinded his original refusal for an autopsy, leading to further investigation.

The legal process is set to continue, as Yudha plans to appeal. “This is just the beginning of a long journey,” she said, calling for public support.

