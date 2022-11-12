Zelensky to Speak at G20 Summit Remotely, Three Leaders No Show

President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Mariinsky Palace in Kyiv on June 29, 2022. (Photo Courtesy of the Presidential Press Bureau)

Jakarta. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will address the Group of 20 (G20) Summit in Indonesia virtually, the host country confirmed on Friday.

Ukraine is not a G20 member but President Joko Widodo has invited Zelensky as a guest speaker in the group of the world’s biggest economies.

“The Ukrainian president will participate virtually,” the Indonesian Foreign Affairs Ministry said in a statement.

Zelensky has said he will not attend the summit if Russian President Vladimir Putin does.

The Russian Embassy in Jakarta said earlier this week Putin will not attend the summit and has appointed his foreign minister to lead the Russian delegation.

“On November 8, 2022, the Foreign Affairs Ministry received a diplomatic note from the Russian Embassy in Jakarta stating that President Putin will not be present in Bali,” the statement said.

Another nonattender is outgoing Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who was recently defeated in his reelection bid.

Bolsonaro will not travel to Bali but he might participate remotely, the ministry said.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador also will be a no-show at the summit. He has appointed his foreign minister to represent the country at the summit.