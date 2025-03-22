AI and the Challenges of Democracy in Indonesia

At the end of 2024, Canadian computer scientist and artificial intelligence (AI) expert Geoffrey Hinton made waves with his famous statement about AI. He remarked that the pace of technological change today is far faster than anticipated. According to this Nobel Prize-winning physicist, there is a 10 percent chance that AI could trigger a major disaster for humanity. "Perhaps within the next 20 years, we will develop AI that is smarter than humans. And that is a very frightening thought," he said.

From a technological standpoint, AI advancements have significantly impacted development across various sectors. However, these advancements also bring new challenges. Two American academics, Sarah Kreps and Doug Kriner, have written an insightful analysis titled "How AI Threatens Democracy." They argue that the rise of AI, particularly in generating content, has transformed numerous fields and has profoundly influenced the political sphere. In democratic spaces, AI can be misused to produce large-scale disinformation and misinformation, which in turn threatens democratic representation and erodes social and political trust.

A major challenge is the proliferation of AI-generated content that can distort information and mislead voters during elections. AI-generated text, images, and videos circulating online can make it difficult for people to discern what is true. Kreps and Kriner warn that such content can damage public trust, ultimately leading to a severe decline in confidence in the government. They emphasize that "social trust drives civic engagement and political participation, strengthens confidence in political institutions, and fosters respect for democratic values—essential safeguards against democratic backsliding and authoritarianism." However, the opposite can also occur.

In Indonesia, AI's role in democracy has become a pressing concern. During the 2024 elections, many legislative candidates, regional leaders, and even presidential candidates leveraged AI to boost their popularity. AI's presence in democracy appears to be entering a new phase. Recently, the Constitutional Court (MK) partially granted Case No. 166/PUU-XXI/2023, which challenged the phrase "self-image" related to photos in Article 1, Section 35 of Law No. 7 of 2017 on Elections. In essence, the court ruled that AI-generated photos are prohibited in election campaigns.

Constitutional Judge Saldi Isra argued that excessive manipulation of election candidates' photos using AI creates legal uncertainty and contradicts the principles of free, fair, and honest elections. Misrepresenting candidates through manipulated images can undermine voter loyalty and, more broadly, harm individual voters and the quality of democracy itself. AI in democratic contests has thus become a double-edged sword, especially as readily available online tools can actively promote rumors and misinformation.

Hoaxes in the AI Era

During the 2024 elections, all participating political parties used social media, which directly integrates AI technology. The issue lies in AI-generated content, which makes it difficult for users to differentiate between authentic and fake (hoax) information. Social media algorithms continuously display content aligned with users' tendencies, making them more susceptible to misinformation. The real threat to democracy often does not stem from AI technology itself but from individuals who exploit it for malicious purposes. AI can be misused in political contexts as a tool to attack opposing groups.

According to the Communication and Digital Affairs Ministry, 1,615 hoax-related contents were circulated on digital platforms and websites in 2023—a rise from the previous year. Political hoaxes ranked as the third most prevalent category, with many instances occurring in the year leading up to the 2024 elections. Political hoaxes were deployed to push certain propaganda narratives, influence public opinion, and provoke the masses for short-term gains, often presenting one-sided information while omitting other perspectives.

The implications of this phenomenon threaten the integrity of democratic processes and, if left unchecked, could severely impact social stability. It may fuel divisions and deepen polarization, further eroding public trust and fragmenting society. The rising number of AI-driven hoaxes highlights the pressing challenges facing Indonesian democracy. Unfortunately, political actors often fail to foster a mature democratic process and instead exacerbate communication issues. AI misuse in professional settings has already been well-documented, and its effects have now infiltrated politics and policymaking. It has become increasingly difficult to distinguish between hoaxes generated by politicians and those created by internet users (netizens).

Democracy in the Digital Era

The technological explosion is unstoppable, and AI is evolving at an unprecedented pace. The result is disruption across multiple domains, including politics and democracy. AI has the potential to reshape political processes, decision-making, public participation, political communication, and democratic security. In political communication, AI can enhance campaign strategies, but it can also be used to manipulate and mislead. However, treating technology as an enemy is misguided. AI is not a threat; rather, it is a tool that should be approached with prudence.

AI can provide significant benefits in political communication. This underscores the importance of digital literacy. Paul Gilster, author of Digital Literacy, defines it as the ability to understand and use digital information from various sources via digital devices. Digital literacy encompasses the ability to find, evaluate, utilize, share, and create content using internet-based technology. From this definition, it is evident that the problem does not lie with AI or digital devices but with humans themselves. People must develop their skills to become responsible users before fully integrating AI into their activities.

Thus, strengthening Indonesia's democracy requires a focus on digital literacy. The rapid advancement of technology has interconnected all aspects of life through various platforms. Whether we like it or not, the ability to navigate the digital realm must be improved. Users need to cultivate at least four key competencies: digital ethics, critical information analysis, fundamental networking skills, and basic electronic transaction knowledge.

Ultimately, technological progress is inevitable. AI is a fundamental part of this advancement. Its use should be approached wisely to enhance productivity and innovation. However, in a political context, we must recognize that AI is being utilized for electoral competition—both for propaganda and popularity. At this stage, the public must be empowered to critically assess AI-generated content, one of the key measures being the application of digital literacy to discern how AI is employed in political messaging.

Andi Anggana is a master's student in political communication at Paramadina University



The views expressed in this article are those of the author.

