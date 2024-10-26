A Hercules carrier took off from Jakarta, bound eastward to Yogyakarta. For the first time in the history of modern independent Indonesia, a C130 J series aircraft flew on Thursday, October 24, 2024, at 1:40 p.m. from Halim Perdana Kusumah to Adisucipto Air Force Base, approximately 560 kilometers east of the capital.

Onboard the aircraft, cabinet members shared stories about their first experiences aboard a giant plane, with laughter and smiles illuminating their faces during the 60-minute flight.

The ministers, presidential advisers, special envoys, and heads of agencies directly under the president sat in long chairs facing each other. They wore cheerful expressions, conversed animatedly, and took group selfies as mementos of this memorable occasion—likely a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Upon arriving at Adi Sucipto, the cabinet members boarded several buses to the retreat venue at Borobudur Country Club in Magelang City, Central Java. They were eager to participate in team-building activities and capacity-building sessions focused on current affairs and governance, including important training on corruption prevention.

Advertisement

In a photo taken by Chief Human Minister Yusril Ihza Mahendra, the ministers of President Prabowo

In his address during the first cabinet meeting on October 23, 2024, President Prabowo urged all cabinet members to unite and build a "super total football team" prepared to govern effectively.

No successful football manager would claim that building a championship team is easy. Sir Alexander Chapman Ferguson, who was appointed manager of Manchester United in November 1986, won 38 trophies over his 26-year tenure, including 13 Premier League titles, five FA Cups, and two UEFA Champions League titles. It took three decades for him to build a monumental team whose reputation endures across generations.

President Prabowo faces a tight schedule as he prepares his team. The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are only five years away, and 2045 is just a generation away. In Magelang, a region founded 1,000 years ago and adorned with world-renowned temples, President Prabowo Subianto aims to align his team to give their all in the upcoming competitions.

To demonstrate his commitment, Prabowo was the first to arrive on the morning of the second day of the retreat. He participated in a morning exercise for about 30 minutes, followed by a rowing exercise, joined by Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka, the Indonesian Military (TNI) Commander, and the National Police Chief. This showcased a united front—a team ready to compete in the major leagues.

The league in question is the World Cup of prosperous and advanced nations in 2045. The preparation starts now, as the team is being built to be incredibly competitive and laser-focused on winning every match. The ultimate goal is to ensure healthy, wealthy, and happy Indonesians who actively contribute to creating a better, greener, and more peaceful world.

President Prabowo Subianto’s team performance will lead to increased trade between developing countries, stronger South-South cooperation, and a more inclusive global governance structure where non-aligned countries have their voices heard.

The time is now, and we need your support. Let’s do this together.

President Prabowo Subianto leads the evening parade and lowering of the Red and White flag at the Indonesian Military Academy (Akmil) in Magelang, Central Java, on Friday, October 25, 2024. (Photo Courtesy of Presidential Communication Office)

After the exercise, President Prabowo stated that this was not a military exercise but an effort to synchronize the frequency and pace of the government. "We must move in rhythm toward the same goal. The government does not operate alone but as a team," the President emphasized.

He also remarked that the best teamwork can be seen in football, where all players must share the same beliefs and goals. The Red and White Cabinet team must recognize that they are competing with other countries.

The President, Vice President, and cabinet members participated in this activity wearing military reserve (Komcad) field uniforms. The President emphasized that the best defense system is a Universal People's Defense System, in which every citizen must be prepared to defend their country.

---

Hasan Nasbi, Chief of the Presidential Communication Office of the Republic of Indonesia.

The views expressed in this article are those of the author.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: