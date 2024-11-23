Decarbonizing Indonesia: The Role of Homegrown Solutions and International Cooperation

Raphael Salmi & William E. Taifan
November 23, 2024 | 12:58 pm
William E. Taifan, CEO (right), and Garry Taifan, CTO of SAVART Motors, at the company's headquarters in Mojokerto, East Java. (SAVART Motors)
William E. Taifan, CEO (right), and Garry Taifan, CTO of SAVART Motors, at the company's headquarters in Mojokerto, East Java. (SAVART Motors)

President Prabowo Subianto recently announced plans to accelerate Indonesia’s net-zero emissions target to 2050, a decade earlier than the goal set by his predecessor, Joko "Jokowi" Widodo. Electric vehicles (EVs) and e-mobility technologies will play a key role in this transition.

With nearly 130 million motorcycles on its roads, Indonesia boasts the world's third-largest motorcycle market. However, emissions from these vehicles significantly impact air quality and contribute to climate change. To address this issue, Indonesia aims to have 13 million electric two-wheelers on the streets by 2030. This ambitious initiative is expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution while promoting eco-friendly commuting.

Indonesia also has the potential to become a leading EV production hub in ASEAN, particularly for two-wheelers. This includes insights into the evolving EV charging ecosystem and dynamic government incentive policies that support the local EV industry.

To achieve decarbonization, Indonesia is focusing on two key areas: the electrification of transportation and the transition to clean electricity. Despite the challenges, Indonesia has the capacity to address them. The country's goal to establish an EV hub is supported by its abundant natural resources, especially nickel, which is essential for EV batteries. 

Founded in 2018, SAVART Motors is a local brand with in-house research and development (R&D) capabilities, prototyping equipment, and a dedicated testing and manufacturing facility in Mojokerto, East Java. The company focuses on developing electric scooters designed to meet the demands of local road conditions, riding culture, and market expectations. Recently, SAVART Motors reached a 74.27 percent domestic component (TKDN) verification.

Electrification and AI-powered technologies are fundamentally transforming transportation. To build out EV R&D and manufacturing capabilities, local EV makers are turning to global technology companies for their expertise and ecosystem support. To access advanced EV technologies from global leaders, SAVART Motors has collaborated with Arrow Electronics to enhance its design processes, speed up production, and expand operations efficiently.  

Arrow's technology portfolio includes smart IoT connectivity modules, microprocessors, sensors, and automotive-grade silicon carbide Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor Field-Effect Transistors (MOSFETs). In addition to enhancing SAVART Motors' internal R&D efforts, Arrow has provided engineering support and guidance on system integration, including adaptive user interfaces, intelligent vehicle control units, AI-based user profiling, keyless and fingerprint security access, and smart battery management systems. 

Indonesia is poised to electrify its transportation sector. To achieve the broader vision, the transportation industry needs to continue building out EV charging infrastructure and developing in-country manufacturing facilities. Looking forward, local companies can attain superior vertical integration, leading to substantial cost efficiencies and improved control over the production process. 

Together, we can not only build a strong domestic EV ecosystem but more importantly, lead the charge toward a more sustainable future. 

---

Raphael Salmi is the President of Arrow Electronics’ South Asia, Korea & Japan components business. William E. Taifan is the CEO of SAVART Motors.
 

The views expressed in this article are those of the authors.

