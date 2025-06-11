Future-Proofing Defense in the World’s Largest Archipelagic Nation

In a world full of uncertainties and geopolitical instability, many nations are seeking to make strategic future-proofing decisions to ensure enduring national security and prosperity, and with a new government in place from last year’s elections, Indonesia is one country positioning itself as an important actor on the regional and international stage.

Indonesia is a key member of ASEAN and has a pivotal role in maintaining peace and stability in Southeast Asia. The country has been at the forefront of regional counter-terrorism, disaster relief, and peacekeeping operations, collaborating closely with partners.

In light of today’s complex security environment, the Indonesian government is prioritizing the modernization of military equipment, including upgrading fighter jets, where it is in discussions with Boeing over a proposal for a new F-15EX fleet

While discussions are still ongoing, the F110 engine manufactured by GE Aerospace is the only qualified engine ready now for the F-15EX, requiring no additional engineering cost or time. If the proposal is accepted, this would represent Indonesia’s first delivery of an F110, an engine offering a proven past and equally promising future as Indonesia works to secure its long-term security

The iconic F110 engine has been in continuous year-over-year production since 1984. It is one of the most enduring engines in military history, with more than 11 million flight hours. It currently powers highly advanced aircraft such as the F-15s and F-16s for the US military, along with jets in 16 allied nations, as well as Türkiye’s fifth-generation combat fighter, the TAI Kaan.

Since its launch more than four decades ago, GE Aerospace has been ramping production to meet strong market demand. To date, a full 92 percent of the parts have undergone some type of design change, whether it’s a new material, a new coating, or an improved manufacturing or inspection process.

The upgrades helped the F110 achieve the best-in-class time on the average engine flight hours flown before an engine is removed from an aircraft for unscheduled maintenance.

Additionally, the Shop Replaceable Unit (SRU) Assembly architecture of the F110 simplifies maintenance for operators. GE Aerospace expects that 90 percent of maintenance can be performed at an intermediate base-level facility within Indonesia. This shows the F110 has self-sufficiency built into its design philosophy, resulting in higher readiness at lower costs for end users around the world.

The innovation and advanced technology of the F110 have resulted in estimates that the engine now has another 40 to 50 years of runway, exactly the kind of futureproofing required to support broader modernization efforts across fighter aircraft fleets. All in all, the F110 is ready now to power the Indonesian Air Force with the highest readiness at the lowest cost.

GE Aerospace has a long history of working with the defense sector in Indonesia, working with local companies for over 30 years to provide engines to power maritime patrol, surveillance and air transport, supporting the development of high-tech defense systems, and helping to nurture the local expertise that has underpinned the country’s security infrastructure.

In prioritizing modernization and localization, Indonesia strengthens its long-term security, builds a robust local defense industry, and lays the foundations of continued peace and prosperity for future generations.

Youngje Kim, General Manager, Asia Pacific, Defense and Systems at GE Aerospace

The views expressed in this article are those of the author.

