Global Trade is Slowing —the World and Indonesia Need to Pay Attention

Iman Pambagyo
May 18, 2025 | 11:00 pm
SHARE
Unloading activities at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta on May 15, 2023. (Antara Photo/Rivan Awal Lingga)
Unloading activities at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta on May 15, 2023. (Antara Photo/Rivan Awal Lingga)

After years of pandemic shocks, war-driven disruptions, and economic recalibration, global trade is once again standing at a crossroads. But this time, the signals are louder: 2025 will not be business as usual. Leading international bodies — from the WTO to the IMF — are sounding the alarm. The World Trade Organization expects global merchandise trade to shrink by 0.2% in 2025. If current geopolitical frictions worsen, that drop could deepen to 1.5%. The IMF is only slightly more optimistic, projecting meager trade growth of 1.7%—a stark departure from the boom years that once defined globalization. The message is clear: global trade is in a slowdown, and policy choices today will shape whether we face a temporary stumble or a long-term unraveling.

 

We are witnessing a historic shift. The once-dominant ideology of open markets and multilateral trade is giving way to economic nationalism, strategic decoupling, and increasingly interventionist policies. The US, EU, and China are all turning inward — using tariffs, subsidies, and industrial policies to protect key sectors like green energy and semiconductors. “Friend-shoring” and “de-risking” are now the buzzwords of boardrooms and policy circles. In plain terms, this means countries are deliberately choosing to trade only with allies and reduce dependence on single suppliers. It's not just about economics — it’s about control, resilience, and political alignment.

 

Advertisement

But this shift comes at a cost. As rules-based trade gives way to fragmented, bilateral arrangements, businesses face mounting uncertainty. Supply chains become harder to navigate. And global growth, especially in developing economies that depend on trade, risks being choked off.

 

Despite the grim outlook, there are areas of resilience. Digital services continue to grow, albeit more slowly. Emerging economies in East and South Asia — notably India, Vietnam, and Malaysia — are stepping up as vital players in supply chain diversification. There’s also a sectoral shift underway. Demand for electric vehicles, green technologies, ICT goods, and pharmaceuticals remains strong. The green and digital transitions, if supported with the right policies, could offer a new foundation for trade growth. But we should be clear-eyed: these are pockets of promise in an otherwise turbulent landscape.

 

Trade isn’t just about exports and imports. It’s about jobs, innovation, investment, and stability. A global retreat from open markets, especially if driven by politics over pragmatism, will leave everyone worse off, particularly smaller economies that rely on predictable, rules-based systems. If the global community doesn’t act, we may face a world of fragmented blocs, competing standards, and strategic mistrust. The stakes are high, and so is the urgency. We need more than forecasts. We need leadership.

 

Governments must resist the temptation to weaponize trade. Businesses must double down on resilience and transparency. And multilateral institutions must reclaim their role as stabilizers — not spectators — in this new era of uncertainty. A modest rebound may come in 2026. But let’s not mistake that for a return to normal. The world is rewriting the rules of trade, and we must decide whether we shape that future or become victims of it.

 

For Indonesia, this fragmentation presents a double-edged sword. On one hand, Indonesia risks being caught in the middle of trade conflicts and supply chain rivalries. On the other hand, Indonesia can position itself as a reliable partner for countries seeking to “de-risk” from geopolitical hot zones. But this requires smart diplomacy, strategic investment, and a long-term trade vision that prioritizes competitiveness and innovation over protectionism. And of course, real action to make it happen.

 

Indonesia must also look to the future. Global demand is shifting. Electric vehicles, semiconductors, renewable energy technologies, and digital services are sectors where Indonesia has real potential to lead, especially with its reserves of critical minerals like nickel, essential for EV batteries. But Indonesia must move beyond just exporting raw materials. Now is the time to invest in downstream industries, build capacity in green manufacturing, and expand digital infrastructure. Trade policy should be aligned with these national priorities, not just as a reactive tool, but as a proactive strategy for long-term growth.

 

For Indonesia, trade is not a luxury. It is a necessity. Indonesia’s economic resilience depends on the ability to connect with the world, attract quality investment, and participate in global value chains. While the multilateral system may be under pressure, Indonesia must continue to advocate for open, fair, and rules-based trade, both through ASEAN and global platforms. Indonesia must also nurture its regional relationships. Intra-Asian trade remains one of the most dynamic engines of growth. Strengthening South-South cooperation and deepening ties with emerging economies can provide much-needed stability amid global volatility.

 

Indonesia cannot afford to be a spectator in this transformation. Indonesia must be bold, strategic, and unafraid to lead. The future of global trade is being rewritten, and with the right policies and mindset, Indonesia can help shape the new rules. Indonesia’s place in the world is not predetermined. It is defined by the choices Indonesia makes today.

---
Iman Pambagyo is the Trade Ministry’s Director General of International Trade Negotiations (2012-2014, 2016-2020) and Indonesia’s Ambassador to the WTO (2014-2015).

The views expressed in this article are those of the author.

Tags:
#Opinion
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Global Trade is Slowing —the World and Indonesia Need to Pay Attention
Opinion 47 minutes ago

Global Trade is Slowing —the World and Indonesia Need to Pay Attention

 A global retreat from open markets, especially if driven by politics over pragmatism, will leave everyone worse off.
Joining OECD Could Help Indonesia’s Trade Talks with the US, Minister Says
Business May 16, 2025 | 8:38 pm

Joining OECD Could Help Indonesia’s Trade Talks with the US, Minister Says

 Indonesia to submit OECD accession document in June, aligning the process with US trade talks.
Trump’s Tariff is Part of His Grand Strategy -- with A Huge Cost
Opinion May 15, 2025 | 3:05 pm

Trump’s Tariff is Part of His Grand Strategy -- with A Huge Cost

 Trump's tariff policy reflects a grand strategic approach rather than the belief that high tariffs alone will fix the US trade deficit
JCI Returns to 7,000 Level as Trump Declares ‘Total Reset’ With China
Business May 15, 2025 | 10:38 am

JCI Returns to 7,000 Level as Trump Declares ‘Total Reset’ With China

 Jakarta stocks rally past 7,000 for first time since Feb. as US–China tariff truce lifts markets and Trump signals shift in trade stance
Indonesia Changes Trade Data Release Schedule Amid US Tariff Review
Business May 15, 2025 | 10:04 am

Indonesia Changes Trade Data Release Schedule Amid US Tariff Review

 Indonesia ends mid-month trade estimates, will release only final monthly data as March trade surplus hits $4.33B amid US tariff tension.
‘Anything Can Happen’: Indonesia Should Focus on Domestic Market as US-China Tariff War Cools
Business May 14, 2025 | 5:46 pm

‘Anything Can Happen’: Indonesia Should Focus on Domestic Market as US-China Tariff War Cools

 As US-China trade war eases, Indonesia should focus on boosting its household consumption, Apindo's chairwoman Shinta Kamdani says.
Indonesia Told to Take Advantage of US-China Tariff Truce
Business May 13, 2025 | 9:42 am

Indonesia Told to Take Advantage of US-China Tariff Truce

 The US and China recently announced a 90-day truce in their escalating trade war.
McKinsey Says US Tariff Might Not Hit Indonesia Hard, But Companies Must Act Fast
Business May 2, 2025 | 3:56 pm

McKinsey Says US Tariff Might Not Hit Indonesia Hard, But Companies Must Act Fast

 Indonesian firms need to be aggressive to become part of the global supply chain to seize the opportunities that emerge from the trade war.
Mari Elka Calls for Export Diversification Amid Looming US Tariffs
Business Apr 30, 2025 | 4:39 pm

Mari Elka Calls for Export Diversification Amid Looming US Tariffs

 Mari Elka warns Indonesia must boost domestic resilience and expand global markets to cushion the impact of looming US tariffs.
Trade War Has US Airlines Trimming Flights and Withdrawing Financial Guidance
Business Apr 25, 2025 | 3:37 am

Trade War Has US Airlines Trimming Flights and Withdrawing Financial Guidance

 Delta Air Lines pulled its January prediction that the company was on track for the best financial year in its history.

The Latest

Global Trade is Slowing —the World and Indonesia Need to Pay Attention
Opinion 47 minutes ago

Global Trade is Slowing —the World and Indonesia Need to Pay Attention

 A global retreat from open markets, especially if driven by politics over pragmatism, will leave everyone worse off.
Prabowo: No Second Term If I Fail the First
News 9 hours ago

Prabowo: No Second Term If I Fail the First

 Prabowo says he won’t seek re-election in 2029 if his first term fails to deliver, setting targets for 8% growth and food self-sufficiency.
Kadin Suspends Cilegon Officials Over Alleged Extortion of Chinese Investor
Business 10 hours ago

Kadin Suspends Cilegon Officials Over Alleged Extortion of Chinese Investor

 Kadin suspends three Cilegon officials accused of extorting China Chengda, the contractor for a $950M national project in Banten.
Prabowo Vows Relentless War on Graft Despite Threats to Law Enforcers
News 11 hours ago

Prabowo Vows Relentless War on Graft Despite Threats to Law Enforcers

 Prabowo vows to fight corruption “without fear” despite threats to law enforcers, citing major progress in asset recovery in first 6 months.
History’s First American Pope Installed in Grand Vatican Mass
News 13 hours ago

History’s First American Pope Installed in Grand Vatican Mass

 Pope Leo XIV, the first American pontiff, begins his ministry with a mix of tradition, symbolism, and a popemobile ride through St. Peter’s
News Index

Most Popular

Other than Indorama’s $2 Billion Deal, Indonesia Lacks Appetite in US Investment
1
Other than Indorama’s $2 Billion Deal, Indonesia Lacks Appetite in US Investment
2
Indonesia Plans 2,000-Ton Monthly Rice Exports to Malaysia
3
Underrated Indonesia-Australia Ties
4
Indonesia Reopens Salt Imports as Industries Face Raw Material Shortage
5
Rebels Kill Two Police Officers in Papua Motorcycle Ambush
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED