Health Checks for All: A Historic Leap in Healthcare for Indonesia

Entering the 80th year of Indonesia’s independence, Indonesia stands at the cusp of an extraordinary transformation in healthcare. Under the leadership of President Prabowo Subianto, we will soon be launching Cek Kesehatan Gratis (free medical check-up), the world’s most massive health program to date.

This initiative, offering free medical check-ups to 280 million Indonesians, is not just a public health intervention -- it’s a monumental commitment to equity, dignity, and progress for all.

Fittingly, this initiative is a gift to the people of Indonesia -- a birthday present from the state to its citizens. Every Indonesian will receive a free voucher for medical check-ups worth millions of rupiah that can be claimed during or after their birthday, ensuring that this historic program reaches every individual, leaving no one behind.

Cek Kesehatan Gratis represents President Prabowo’s most significant quick wins. The program’s scale is unparalleled. Reaching every corner of our archipelago, from bustling urban centers to the most remote islands, this initiative will ensure that every citizen, regardless of their economic standing, gains access to comprehensive health assessments.

To be launched soon, in the fourth quarter of this year, with a substantial budget allocation of Rp 4.7 trillion ($287.9 million) from the 2025 State Budget, this ambitious target aims to reach 60 million Indonesians in the first year, aiming to cater all some 280 million people within 5 years.

By far this is the largest, most massive, most ambitious quick win of the current administration.

The ambition comes from realizing Articles 28H and 34 of the 1945 Constitution regarding health rights and state obligations. On a more pragmatic front is to reduce cardiovascular disease-related deaths, currently claiming more than 500,000 lives annually in Indonesia.

Why This Matters Now

Make no mistake, this is a mission to save the precious lives of Indonesians, the most important asset of the country.

The timing of this program is critical. Indonesia is facing a rising tide of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease, which account for a significant proportion of our healthcare burden. In addition to that transport accidents, cancer, and tuberculosis dominate mortality causes in teenagers (63.9 percent) while cancer, heart disease, and stroke are the leading causes in adults (72.6 percent) all of which are preventable.

Preventable conditions like neonatal disorders, congenital birth defects, and lower respiratory infections contribute to 96.8 percent of infant deaths and 76.4 percent of child deaths. Meanwhile, stroke, heart disease, and diabetes are the top causes of death among the elderly, with 73.5 percent.

A man is shown the result of the chest diagnostic imaging test on his son during the tuberculosis detection program by the Provincial Health Department in Serang, Banten, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025. (Antara Photo/Muhammad Bagus Khoirunas)

As we all learned the hard way during the pandemic, health and the economy are inseparable. The economic and social impact of this program includes a potential reduction in long-term healthcare costs through early detection, enhanced accessibility to healthcare services across socioeconomic groups, and contribution to the vision of achieving "Indonesian Golden Generation 2045".

A published 2022 study found the cost of treating diabetic patients with major complications of type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) was estimated to be Rp 105 million (or over US $9,200). Health financing for heart disease alone reached Rp 19.25 trillion, followed by cancer at Rp 6.49 trillion and stroke at Rp 5.82 trillion.

Once we get every Indonesian checked, treated early, and live a healthier lifestyle after recovery, the burden of disease will no doubt diminish sharply.

Furthermore, as we all heard during the presidential speeches in the last G20, APEC, D-8 meetings, and scores of other occasions, President Prabowo Subianto would surely not want to leave anybody behind.

Many Indonesians, especially those in rural and underserved areas, have long faced barriers to basic health services. By providing free medical check-ups on a nationwide scale, we are not only addressing existing disparities but also laying the foundation for a healthier, more resilient population.

A Bold Vision for Public and Mobile Health

Universal free health checks and screenings to be marketed as “Cek Kesehatan Gratis” are being rolled out right after the recently launched Makan Bergizi Gratis (free nutritious meal), a universal school meals program, another groundbreaking initiative under President Prabowo’s leadership. This nutrition program has provided free, nutritious meals to up to 83 million beneficiaries, including pregnant mothers, breastfeeding mothers, and toddlers.

Makan Bergizi Gratis or MBG has laid the foundation for Cek Kesehatan Gratis to complement proper nutrition intake with preventive healthcare to go hand in hand. This comprehensive strategy reflects the government’s holistic vision for improving the well-being of all Indonesians to be ready to embrace the centennial anniversary, Golden Indonesia 2045.

With MBG, we are addressing the triple burden of malnutrition including wasting, stunting, micronutrient deficiency, and obesity, which have long plagued our nation. Cek Kesehatan Gratis or CKG will allow all citizens will have the tools and resources to monitor and maintain their health, empowering them to lead healthier lives.

CKG is not just about physical examinations. It is designed to drive a larger behavior change agenda in Indonesia. For too long, preventive healthcare has been undervalued, with many citizens only seeking medical help after their conditions worsen.

However, such behavior change is not without challenges. Social mobilization on this scale requires massive outreach, education, and trust-building efforts.

We aim to inspire Indonesians to embrace their health as a priority and make regular check-ups a normal part of their lives. Engaging key opinion leaders, influencers, peer educators, and health communicators as well as politicians and regional leaders is vital in ensuring this program creates a “fear of missing out” phenomenon, where supply and demand will be symmetric, and meet optimal equilibrium.

The ultimate theme of this new public value will be SATU Sehat, Semua Sehat which sends a message that your well-being means everybody’s well-being and that your health is indivisible to the collective prosperity of the nation. If you're healthy, I’m healthy, we are all healthy.

Equally important to public participation, in this era, technology has to be part of critical juncture, conditio sine qua non, for ensuring the success of CKG. Thus, we strongly encourage every Indonesian to download the Satu Sehat Mobile application. This digital platform will not only facilitate the registration process, dissolving queuing and triage issues for free check-ups but also serve as a comprehensive health management tool.

The app allows users to store their health records securely, access personalized medical advice, and receive reminders for follow-up care. By integrating technology into this initiative, we are building a smarter healthcare system that benefits both individuals and the nation as a whole.

Moreover, CKG is aligned with global best practices. Many developed nations, such as the UK, Germany, and Canada, attribute their strong health outcomes to robust preventive care systems. With this program, Indonesia is setting a new benchmark for the developing world by prioritizing preventive care at a scale never before attempted.

However, implementing a program of this magnitude requires meticulous planning, innovative technology, and unwavering collaboration. The Ministry of Health, supported by the Presidential Communication Office, will partner with local governments, private healthcare providers, and civil society organizations to mobilize an extensive network of healthcare workers, facilities, and mobile clinics to complement free medical checkup services.

Now the Best Part: Our Part

While Cek Kesehatan Gratis is a quick win, its impact will be felt for decades. By detecting health issues early, we can reduce the strain on our healthcare system and shift the focus from costly treatments to affordable prevention. This will allow us to allocate resources more efficiently and invest in areas such as medical research, education, and infrastructure.



We invite every Indonesian to take full advantage of Cek Kesehatan Gratis.

This is your opportunity to prioritize your health, support your family, and contribute to a healthier Indonesia. For healthcare workers, community leaders, and volunteers, this is a chance to be part of a transformative moment in our nation’s history. When one is healthy, others will prosper too.

Downloading the Satu Sehat mobile app is your first step. It is your gateway to not only the free check-up voucher but also a future of smarter, more convenient healthcare. This app, a transformation of the PeduliLindungi application, provides integrated health services and electronic medical records, making it easier for individuals to access and manage their health information. By using the app, participants can schedule their health checkups, receive reminders, and access their health records digitally, ensuring a seamless and efficient experience.

---

Budi Gunadi Sadikin is the Indonesian Health Minister who has been serving since 2020. Hasan Nasbi is the Chief of the Presidential Communication Office. The views expressed in this article are those of the authors.

