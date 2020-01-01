Indonesia's Thriving Fintech Landscape Is Undergoing Fundamental Shifts: Learnings from The Market

This file photo from 2018 shows the rear ad panels promoting now defunct Uang Teman, a Jakarta-based fintech company, in Surabaya. (Antara Photo/Zabur Karuru)

Fintech has exploded in Indonesia over the last five years.

Enabled by widespread internet and smartphone penetration and supported by a progressive regulatory environment, a wave of new startups has emerged to cater to the needs of a large population that has historically had limited access to financial services.

Non-cash payment transaction volumes grew 30 percent from 2016 to 2021 and are expected to increase by more than five times by 2031. In 2021, Indonesia had 785 fintech companies, making it Southeast Asia's second-largest fintech startup community, with a 26 percent share of all fintech funding in the region, second only to Singapore.

Indonesia's impending rise as the world's fourth biggest consumer market by 2030 drives investor appetite for the country's fintechs. However, as market liquidity has reduced, the operating paradigm and expectations from fintech players are also changing.

Indonesia's fintech startups have reported declining valuations between 50 to 90 percent in the past 12 months.

As we prepare to unveil, in collaboration with AC Ventures, our most comprehensive report to date on Indonesia's fintech sector, we examine how changes in the global macroeconomic environment are impacting Indonesia's fintech industry, how the competitive landscape is evolving, and what internal challenges the sector faces, especially in terms of talent acquisition and retention.

The three themes around profitability, competition, and talent emerged from our survey of more than two thousand retail customers and SMEs on their financial product usage, fintech adoption, and preferences, as well as in-depth interviews with over 60 fintech founders, venture capitalists, and bankers in Indonesia.

This article explores these three critical themes in more detail.

A greater push for profitability in the new investment paradigm

With tightening liquidity in the market, investors have shifted their focus from growth at all costs to profitability. This change is significant for startups seeking or having secured funding from institutional investors.

Investors are now paying closer attention to a company's overall profitability rather than just its unit economics, which has led to a greater emphasis on metrics such as lifetime

value per customer (LTV), customer acquisition cost (CAC), and retention rates.

As a result, startups must adapt the way they operate their business.

For early-stage startups, this means that the runway to realize the product-market fit will be shorter. They will need to be a lot more thoughtful, practical, and oriented toward monetization from the get-go.

Meanwhile, later-stage fintechs must reevaluate both their product and go-to-market strategies. Product diversification and lower-cost acquisition and retention will be critical to realizing better unit economics.

Startups must establish cost-effective customer acquisition approaches and focus on high-value customers. Leveraging the broader ecosystem, primarily through partnerships, will become especially important in allowing for lower-cost expansion while facilitating the shift to higher-margin products and diversification of product lines.

They'll need to optimize their distribution models beyond digital-only channels and establish cost-effective routes to customers to compete with larger players such as banks and financial institutions.

Competitive landscape, marked by increasing competition from fintechs as well as the entry of larger players

Even as investor expectations are evolving, fintechs are also facing increasing competition. In a rapidly growing market like Indonesia, customer loyalty is still low, and customers have wide choices of offerings.

For most of the fintech offerings in the market, there are now at least two or three startups competing in the same space.

Indonesia's fintechs are facing competition from three sources – vertical-specific fintechs that offer the same services, established non-financial services tech firms expanding into the fintech realm, and traditional banks looking to provide fintech solutions.

Within the fintech space, larger tech companies such as Grab, Shopee, GoTo, and Bukalapak have a clear advantage in having established ecosystems and captive user bases, as well as their financial resources, which can fuel rapid expansion.

Traditional banks, too, have significant resources at their disposal and are increasingly investing in fintech propositions, including direct-to-consumer (D2C) digital product lines across lending, payments, savings, wealth, and insurance.

They also have the benefit of lower cost of capital (and higher margins), and offline presence, both of which are likely to enable rapid adoption.

As competition intensifies, fintech companies must redouble their efforts to fortify their unique value proposition compared to larger tech firms. A greater focus on financial services will likely stand them in good stead in short to medium-term versus non-financial services players entering the space.

However, this advantage must be reinforced through rapid product and distribution innovation.

Winning the talent game will only become increasingly important

In Indonesia, hiring and retaining specialized tech talent is a challenge. The country needs an estimated 9 million tech talents by 2030 to support its burgeoning digital economy. In 2021, it was valued at $70 billion, the highest among Asean countries, and projected to increase to $330 billion by 2030.

President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's administration is now focusing on expanding the digital ecosystem, especially developing digital talent and infrastructure through various ICT policies.

While this is likely to boost talent availability in the medium term, in the short term, startups will need to utilize a mix of sage talent management practices and leverage offshore talent (where required) to meet their needs.

The talent shortage is especially likely to have a significant bearing when hiring for specialized roles and recruiting senior management. Hiring specialized talent, especially in risk, artificial intelligence, and machine learning areas, will continue to be challenging.

Similarly, internal governance and senior management roles will continue to be challenging.

These next 12 to 24 months will remain bumpy for most fintechs in Indonesia unless they radically adapt their business models. But with 47 million Indonesians still underbanked, and 92 million adults unbanked, Indonesia's fintech opportunity remains enormous.

These pathways offer the country's fintechs viable opportunities to remain ahead in the game and become catalysts in Indonesia's push for financial inclusion en masse in the coming decade.

Sumit Kumar is a managing director & partner at Boston Consulting Group. Shobhit Shubhankar is a project leader at Boston Consulting Group.