Preserving the Environment in the Age of Social Media Tourism in Indonesia

A few months ago, a post featuring a breathtaking, pristine location went viral. The poster deliberately withheld the location to avoid overcrowding. However, someone recognized the spot as Sijunjung in West Sumatra. This UNESCO-designated geopark soon became the subject of much attention. People speculated that the original poster’s omission was a tactic to prevent the area from losing its charm to over-tourism, a common problem for once-hidden gems that go viral on social media.

If you visit any popular tourist spot in Indonesia, a pattern quickly emerges: the area is often marked with large signs and photo ops featuring heart-shaped frames or other Instagrammable designs. These places cater to social media-driven travelers eager to share picturesque moments.

Indonesia is one of the most active countries on social media. In January 2024, there were 139 million social media users in Indonesia, including 100 million on Instagram, 126 million on TikTok, and 25 million on X (formerly Twitter). YouTube also boasts 139 million users. The average Indonesian spends over seven hours online each day, with over three hours spent on social media, demonstrating the nation’s deep engagement with digital platforms.

Social media has changed the way Indonesians travel. The need for social media presence and the fear of missing out (FOMO) drive many to flock to viral spots. Terms like “healing” or “staycation” reflect a growing trend of frequent vacations across different socioeconomic groups, from urban to rural.

For the environment, social media is a double-edged sword. While it can make a location popular, leading to a surge in visitors, it can also cause significant damage. Take, for instance, a house with a stunning waterfall view in Southern Cianjur, West Java, which became a tourist hotspot after going viral. The influx of visitors led to littering and environmental degradation, with walls covered in stickers left by tourists. Similarly, vendors' blue tarps and graffiti often mar beautiful landscapes.

Consider the café by the river in Lembah Anai, West Sumatra. Known for its picturesque waterfalls and greenery, the café was built to cater to tourists looking to snap photos for social media. Sadly, it was swept away by a flash flood in May. In the race for aesthetic appeal, environmental principles were overlooked.

However, social media can also be harnessed for environmental good. A youth group called Pandawara has successfully mobilized others for cleanup efforts, often organized through social media. For example, a video showing the cleaning of the Citarum River garnered 20 million views in just five days. Such efforts raise awareness, especially in areas like the Citarum watershed, where environmental concerns are most pressing.

While social media users show some awareness of environmental issues, this awareness is still growing. A Nielsen survey found that 60% of Indonesians are influenced by social media to purchase environmentally friendly products, indicating that digital platforms are shaping more sustainable consumer behavior.

The environmental impact of social media tourism is also felt in the infrastructure required to support large crowds. Many locations lack the facilities to manage the surge in visitors, leading to waste mismanagement and environmental damage. It’s crucial to develop sustainable infrastructure at tourist destinations, including proper waste disposal, eco-friendly accommodations, and regulated access to sensitive areas.

Local communities play a vital role in preserving the environment. Educating and involving them in sustainable tourism practices ensures that they become active participants in protecting their natural heritage. Community-led initiatives, supported by social media campaigns, can help strike a balance between tourism development and environmental conservation.

Technology also has a significant role in conservation. For example, drones could monitor tourist activities in remote areas to ensure compliance with environmental guidelines. This requires commitment from all stakeholders: the government, tourism practitioners, social media platform owners, and users alike.

Creating a real-time cleanliness monitoring system for viral tourist spots, similar to how weather and air quality updates are tracked, is important. Thousands of Indonesians follow weather apps and air quality indexes on social media, showing a high level of engagement. Real-time monitoring of tourist spots could track visitor numbers, identify overcrowding, and detect environmental damage, such as littering or graffiti. This system could be displayed on a dashboard visible to the public, encouraging responsible tourism behavior.

For tourism practitioners, the system could help promote eco-friendly destinations, improving both the location’s appeal and local community benefits. For the public, it could raise awareness about environmentally responsible travel. For social media platform owners, it would showcase their commitment to sustainability.

Although this initiative is complex, it is not impossible. With collective effort and public participation, a sustainable tourism model that benefits both people and nature can be developed. Increased public awareness and involvement will drive change, leading to a healthier ecosystem and preserving Indonesia’s natural beauty for future generations.

---

Yoss Fitrayadi is a partner at Wavemaker Indonesia, a media and digital agency part of Group M and WPP.

