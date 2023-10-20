Friday, October 20, 2023
1990s Music Icon Java Jive to Perform at éL Hotel Bandung on New Year's Eve

October 20, 2023 | 2:34 pm
Legendary band Java Jive is set to perform on the New Year's eve at éL Hotel Bandung. (Photo Courtesy of éL Hotel Bandung)
Jakarta. Legendary band Java Jive is set to perform on the New Year's eve at éL Hotel Bandung.

To celebrate the beginning of 2024, the hotel will take its guests on a trip down the memory lane with a 90s-style music concert. Java Jive will be one of the 90s Indonesian bands that will enliven the New Year's eve festivities.

The éL-Vaganza 2024 promo also includes an all-you-can-eat buffet on Dec. 31. The guests will also get to enjoy live music performances from Joy Music Entertainment. There will also be a musical drama performance from Nyentrik Production. Saung Udjo's Angklung and DJ Roulena Dhan will also play that evening.

According to the marketing communication representative for éL Hotel Bandung Hani Hanipah, the éLVaganza promo also offers room packages that include breakfast for two, dinner for two, as well as tickets to the New Year's Eve event. Prices start from Rp 2.9 million net/room/night for Lembong Deluxe.

An early bird promo with a 10 percent discount is also available until Nov. 30.

"Also grab the fantastic prizes that we have prepared," Hani said.

