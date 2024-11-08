2024 UPH Awards Honor Over 500 Outstanding Students

Jakarta. Pelita Harapan University (UPH) recently held an awarding ceremony to honor over 500 outstanding students who have competed in various competitions.

Throughout the 2023-2024 academic year, students from the three UPH campuses in Lippo Village, Medan, and Surabaya have secured 182 achievements in many competitions. This includes 28 international awards and 131 national-level ones. UPH students have also brought home 23 regional awards. To recognize their hard work, the university recently held the 2024 UPH Awards which had 569 awardees.

According to UPH’s Vice President of Academics, Research, and Innovation Eric Jobiliong, the students have not only boosted the university’s reputation but also that of the country. Whatever the students have achieved would also inspire their peers.

“Your achievements are proof of your determination and perseverance. Please continue to inspire, not just for your own sake, but also to benefit others and bring glory to God's name," Eric said.

Pharmacy student Advelina Hubertha Fanggidae (Class of 2020) was among the 2024 UPH Awards awardees. In her last academic year, Advelina ranked 1st place in the Patient Counseling Competition at the 2023 Pharmacopeia, International Pharmaceutical Counseling Competition Kofein Unair, and National Patient Counseling Competition Pharmanova ITB. Advelina said:

“Time really flies when you are in university. Don’t just spend your time only focusing on your studies or organizations. So try taking part in competitions, so we can make our campus proud. Most important is to bring glory to God’s name in whatever we do.”

Michelle Monalie Hartono, who majors in psychology (class of 2021), also became 1st in Psychology Village 15 (Quiz category) and 2nd place in 2023 Psychology. She also received incentives through the 2024 Student Creativity Program (PPKM). Michelle admitted that participating in competitions is not only about winning the title but also an opportunity to expand your network and hone your skills. "I can meet many new people and practice my public speaking," Michelle said, adding that competitions had also taught her self-development and other life skills.

Erick Ahmad Fathoni is also a fellow 2024 UPH Awards awardee and a management major (class of 2021). The highly skilled swimmer brought home two gold medals in the 4 x 100-meter freestyle relay and 4 x 100-meter medley relay at the 21st ASEAN University Games 2024. He also won a bronze medal in the 200-meter individual medley. He also helped the West Java team win third place in the 2023 Pre-National Sports Week qualification round.

"I am very motivated to be able to represent Indonesia in big events, such as the SEA Games, Asian Games, and even the Olympics. I want to continue to excel, not only in sports but also in academics so that I can make my parents and alma mater proud," Erick said.

2024 Rector Award

UPH also awarded its School of Economics and Business the 2024 Rector Award. The award recognizes the school’s students’ achievements, the highest average scores in the student engagement program for first-years, and how involved their students are in the government’s Merdeka Belajar: Kampus Merdeka program. The campus also considers

UPH’s School of Economics and Business received the same award last year. The campus also sees its business school’s lecturers being proactive in helping and reviewing its students’ competition proposals. The school has also published many publications both at the national or international level, including on the Science and Technology Index (Sinta) and Scopus.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: