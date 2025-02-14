2025 ASG Expo: Property Exhibition Showcases Beauty of Indonesian Textiles

Gesa Vitara
February 14, 2025 | 7:36 pm
Padma Residences and Tzu Chi Hospital ink a memorandum of understanding for emergency call and 24-hour ambulance service at the 2025 ASG Expo on Feb. 14, 2025. (B Universe Photo/Gesa Vitara)
Jakarta. Property giant Agung Sedayu Group (ASG) is hosting the 2025 ASG Expo at the Signature Gallery CBD PIK 2 on Feb. 14-23.

The exhibition combines property innovation with a touch of culture shown through Indonesian textiles in the event’s decoration and concept. The event is part of ASG’s commitment to preserve Indonesia’s culture, while also offering property solutions with ideal eco-living concepts.

The 2025 ASG Expo also saw the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Padma Residences and Tzu Chi Hospital. This collaboration aims to provide 24-hour health and emergency services for residents of Padma Residences, a modern eco-living concept housing that prioritizes green open space near the PIK2 CBD. In addition to providing comfortable and sustainable housing solutions, this collaboration is proof of ASG's commitment to providing the best facilities for its residents, including quality health services.

2025 ASG Expo

The 10-day 2025 ASG Expo will hold a series of events, including talk shows on property trends, cultural preservation, and the eco-living concept. Visitors can also watch the Baju Nusantara Fashion Show competition, which showcases the beauty of textiles from various regions. There is also a one-day recruitment for those looking for job opportunities at ASG, especially for people who live around PIK2.

The event will see the launch of the PIK Tourism Board. As the name suggests, this entity will support the development of Indonesian tourism. With the tagline "One Destination, Endless Journey", PIK is expected to become a world-class tourist destination. 

The 2025 ASG Expo will also hold regional dance and song competitions. Visitors will also get to enjoy the sounds of Indonesian traditional music with performances of Angklung Saung Udjo as well as artists Novia Bachmid and Vera Anastasia.

5k Fun Walk on PIK 2 

The 2025 ASG Expo will include the 5k Fun Walk on Feb. 16, 2025. The fun walk will take place at the PIK 2 Toll route. This event is expected to attract over 5,000 participants from Tangerang and Jakarta. Participants can also take a look at the PIK2 Toll Road which is set for inauguration soon.

Various games and door prizes will be available in this event. Participants will also not go hungry as they can try tons of Indonesian snacks provided by the Banten provincial government’s small enterprises free of charge.

