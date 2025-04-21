2025 CIES: Tanoto Foundation Showcases Effective Teacher Training Strategy

Jakarta. Amid global efforts to improve the quality of education, challenges in teacher professional development remain a critical issue, especially in developing countries such as Indonesia.

As an archipelagic country with thousands of schools spread across remote areas, Indonesia faces significant obstacles in ensuring equitable, high-quality, and sustainable teacher training.

Limited access to conventional training, a shortage of skilled facilitators, and high operational costs make digital transformation one of the most promising solutions.

In response to these challenges, Tanoto Foundation, an independent philanthropic organization in the field of education founded by Sukanto Tanoto and Tinah Bingei Tanoto in 1981, initiated a study titled "The Effectiveness of Different Modalities of Digital-based Teacher Training Program in Indonesia".

This study examines the effectiveness of various digital (online) teacher training methods and provides empirical evidence on how technology can be strategically utilized to expand the impact of teacher training, particularly in regions with limited educational infrastructure.

In March, the study was selected for presentation at the Comparative and International Education Society (CIES) 2025 international education conference in Chicago, United States -- a forum that brings together researchers and education practitioners from around the world.

The study, written by Murni Leo (Head of Monitoring, Learning, and Evaluation at Tanoto Foundation), Golda Eva Simatupang (Education Specialist Lead), and Alexander Haratua (Digital Assets Specialist), was presented by Murni Leo and Golda Simatupang in the session titled “Global Tech Sparks: Pioneering Teacher Development Across Borders.”

This research stems from the real challenges faced in teacher training in a country like Indonesia, particularly issues of access, facilitator quality, and training sustainability. Golda, who at the time was developing teacher training programs at Tanoto Foundation, found that teacher professional development approaches must consider regional diversity and on-the-ground challenges. A one-size-fits-all approach risks overlooking the actual needs in local areas. Thus, differentiated training strategies are essential for policies to be implemented adaptively and effectively in various local contexts.

Based on these insights, Tanoto Foundation developed and implemented four distinct digital-based teacher training approaches, namely:

Fully self-paced training through an online platform (Massive Open Online Courses / MOOCs) Self-paced training supplemented by a one-time teleconference session Self-paced training combined with a single face-to-face meeting in a local teacher working group Structured training via a digital platform with intensive support from trained facilitators

“The focus of these four training approaches is to build teachers’ capacity in applying active learning methods in the classroom, in line with the teacher competency standards set out in the Tanoto Foundation's PINTAR Program (a program aimed at improving students' literacy and numeracy through strengthening teacher capacity, education systems and policies, and teacher training),” explained Golda.

To gather evidence and lessons from the program, Murni analyzed approximately 17,000 training data points collected from over 30 districts/cities across Indonesia from 2021 to 2023. The data included quiz results from the application, user analytics on the LMS (Learning Management System), online surveys, and administrative training records.

Through descriptive analysis, the research team compared several key aspects across the four training approaches, including completion rates, material absorption, user behavior, learning motivation, field implementation strategies, and cost-efficiency.

“One of the main findings of this research is that digital-based teacher training can be an effective and efficient tool for disseminating knowledge widely, especially in areas with limited access,” stated Murni.

“However, human interaction still plays an important role, particularly in the early stages of training, to build learning commitment and enhance participants’ understanding of the material. In other words, a combination of technology and human presence proves to be the most promising approach to scaling up teacher training quality,” she added.

The study also highlights the importance of flexibility in training design. Digital platforms allow teachers to learn independently and at their own pace, without having to leave their teaching duties or relocate. This represents a significant opportunity for future teacher professional development, especially in developing countries facing similar geographical challenges.

Although the use of technology in teacher training is relatively new and still faces challenges -- such as low teacher confidence in digital skills and limited opportunities for hands-on practice and mentoring -- the study found that this approach significantly improves teachers' digital perception and skills.

Before being introduced to the LMS, all respondents rated their digital skills as low. After using the LMS for one month, the number of respondents who still rated their skills as low dropped to 32 percent. Meanwhile, 43 percent assessed their skills as adequate, and the remaining 25 percent considered their skills to be good.

“This study provides practical considerations for policymakers and practitioners in Indonesia and other countries facing similar challenges. It underscores the importance of context-specific and varied strategies, as well as investment in local support structures such as teacher communities, to ensure the success of digital transformation in teacher education,” Murni said.

Asyia Kazmi, Policy Lead at the Gates Foundation, who attended Tanoto Foundation’s presentation at CIES, expressed her appreciation for the approach. She highlighted how the foundation not only designed programs theoretically but also paid serious attention to field implementation and the importance of local context in delivering teacher training.

Golda expressed pride that their research was selected among many international submissions.

“This recognition from the global academic community motivates us at Tanoto Foundation to continue creating data-driven and impactful programs for Indonesia’s education ecosystem,” she added.

The recognition of this study emphasizes the importance of contextual innovation in addressing global education challenges. Tanoto Foundation, which focuses on improving human capital through education and health, remains committed to supporting evidence-based solutions in various areas of education. The findings from this study are expected to enrich the global discussion on the future of teacher professional development and open wider opportunities for collaboration in building a more adaptive and inclusive education system.

The Comparative and International Education Society (CIES) is an international academic organization founded in 1956. Based in the United States, CIES focuses on the study and practice of comparative and international education. Each year, CIES holds an annual conference that brings together over 2,000 researchers, policymakers, and practitioners from around the world to discuss research findings and current trends in education.

