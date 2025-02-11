204 Students Get Tanoto Foundation’s TELADAN Scholarship This Year

Jakarta. Philanthropic organization Tanoto Foundation said that it had awarded 204 students with its flagship Teladan scholarships this year.

Tanoto Foundation is known for its scholarship program -- TELADAN (‘Transformasi Edukasi untuk Melahirkan Pemimpin Masa Depan’ or “Educational Transformation for Future Leaders”) -- for bachelor’s degree programs. Last week, the organization announced 204 students as TELADAN awardees or also known as Tanoto Scholars for the 2025 academic year. These students came from 10 universities who have partnered with the Tanoto Foundation.

About 150 students made it through the regular track, which saw applications from 6,913 individuals during the sign-up phase. These students will receive a monthly allowance, and a leadership program.

The other 54 students are awardees of the government-aided educational assistance Kartu Indonesia Pintar Kuliah (KIP-K) who will receive TELADAN’s leadership program. The inclusion of KIP-K beneficiaries is part of Tanoto Foundation’s partnership with the Higher Education Ministry. The government also directly chose which KIP-K students could take part in the TELADAN program.

"Today marks the beginning of your new journey in the process of becoming Indonesia's future leaders with impact. True leaders are those who are able to think critically, make wise decisions, empathize with others, work in teams, make strong contributions, and make an impact through action, not just talk," Tanoto Foundation’s country head Inge Kusuma said.

The TELADAN program itself consists of three phases over three and a half years, where Tanoto Scholars will have the opportunity to receive leadership development support designed through several stages: lead self (semesters two to four), lead others (semesters five to six), and professional preparation (semesters seven to eight). The Tanoto Scholars have the opportunity to conduct research, community service, and network with fellow TELADAN awardees in Indonesia and around the world. They can also gain internship opportunities, study abroad, and develop their future career.

"Young people, we must be able to look ahead, what are the challenges ahead. We must be able to make adjustments, adapt to the dynamics of change and always be innovative. We must think outside the box. We can achieve all goals if we are able to collaborate," Ace Hasan Syadzily, the governor of the National Resilience Institute, said during the inauguration of the 2025 Tanoto Scholars Cohort.

Berry Juliandi, a senior official at the Higher Education Ministry, reminded the Tanoto Scholars to find a balance between academic and non-academic abilities. “Young people must believe that they can do both. You must always learn from the rapid changes today,” Berry said, while telling them to be life-long learners.

Likewise, Inge also told the Tanoto Scholars to “never be afraid of failure”.

“Because failure is the path to success. Always remember to become a lifelong learner,” said Inge.

Since its launch in 2006, the Tanoto Foundation Undergraduate Scholarship program has been received by 8,803 beneficiaries. In 2019, the Tanoto Foundation Undergraduate Scholarship program transformed into the TELADAN Leadership Scholarship Program. The organization does not only provide financial support or scholarships, but is also equipped with structured leadership development training.

The TELADAN program itself is opened every year for first-year students at 10 Tanoto Foundation partner universities, namely the University of Indonesia, Bandung Institute of Technology, Gadjah Mada University, Brawijaya University, Diponegoro University, IPB University, Riau University, North Sumatra University, Hasanuddin University, and Mulawarman University.

The TELADAN program aims to produce a generation of future Indonesian leaders who are self aware, driven, innovative, a life-long learner, care for others, empower others, a person of grit, integrity, and entrepreneurial spirit.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: