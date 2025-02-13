3,870 Participants Handwrite Bible in 1 Hour and 30 Seconds

Papua. Thousands of Christians in Papua recently set a world record for the largest number of people handwriting the entire Bible.

The event was organized by the Fellowship of Churches in West Papua (PGGP). A total of 3,870 Christians handwrote 31,171 complete verses of the entire Bible, spread across 58 locations.

The participants included a combination of church members from the Indonesian Christian Church (GKI) in Papua and 48 other Christian denominations, as well as a Catholic Church.

This event was part of the celebration of 170 years of the Gospel proclamation in the Land of Papua. PGGP West Papua mobilized churches, schools, and the community in Manokwari.

Pastor Daniel Sukan, the Chairman of the Fellowship of Churches in West Papua, expressed his hope that through this Bible verse writing event, the community will be able to study and be inspired by the Bible more deeply, making it the foundation of their faith.

The event was organized as part of the support for the anniversary of the Gospel's arrival in Papua and to honor the arrival of the Gospel in Papua by two German missionaries, Carl Wilhelm Ottouw and Johann Gotlob Geissler, to Mansinam Island on Feb. 5, 1855.

With each participant tasked with writing 8-10 verses, the complete handwritten Bible was written in 1 hour and 30 seconds, after which it was collected and presented in a worship ceremony by 68 pastors to the Chairman of the GKI Synod and the Chairman of the chief executive PGGP at GKI Elim Kwawi, Manokwari. The event set a record in the World Record Museum with the award for the "Most Participants Writing the Bible by Hand."

