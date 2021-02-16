5 Ways Dorm Life Promotes Student Growth and Development

Jakarta. Dormitory life is an experience like no other. Dorm life provides a home away from home, a place for students to live in a community and grow. Living in a dormitory has its perks and there’s much to gain from a thriving dormitory community.

Here are 5 growth-boosters you’ll see in your child when they experience life in a dormitory.

1. A boost in academic output: Research from the Center for Applied Economics and Policy Research found that living in dormitories could result in improved academic performance. Students living in a dormitory have more time to study independently or in groups with fewer distractions. The opportunity to be amongst their peers, studying together provides academic advantages.

2. Character and personal development: One of the biggest takeaways is growth in independence. The need to be responsible and accountable for oneself and to those around the community drives personal maturity. Students in a dorm will grow in their sense of discipline when they take responsibility for their own livelihood and those around them. It’s an awesome training ground for them as they prepare for their eventual university life.

3. Social skills development through community engagement: When students are around a community that lives, works and plays together, community engagement naturally grows. Being among those in the similar age category increases the need to do life together. This not only builds bonds but also takes students out of their comfort zone to learn new skills. It’s also an opportunity to build long-lasting friendships that go a long way.

4. Gaining new skill sets: Living in a dormitory teaches students new things. It’s natural to learn from one another and grow new life skills. These life skills are essential for life after school and it’s the quickest way to pick up something new. Cooking, baking, gardening, sports, you name it, there’s a long list of skills to develop.

5. Leadership & mentoring: In a dorm, students must step up and lead. It’s a community with students from different age groups and the older you are, the more responsible you must become. Everyone is accountable for each other and being the older one in the group increases the sense of responsibility to care for the younger ones. Personality is shaped and leadership is developed.

Sekolah Pelita Harapan (SPH) Sentul City provides an on-campus school dormitory for students called the Pelita Harapan House (PHH).

PHH’s high-quality facilities, including spacious bedrooms, study rooms with computers, kitchen, and laundry room, provide the environment a SPH dorm student needs to be successful. Student residents also benefit from SPH Sentul City’s open, green campus, getting to use the variety of outdoor areas for personal fitness and free time.

PHH is led by a supportive and caring dorm leadership team. The Dorm Parents are responsible for the wellness and safety of all the dorm residents, leading and guiding the overall dorm community. Dorm supervisors are like older brothers and sisters, mentoring and leading small groups of students through daily life. The team provides an extension to the academic life of students, ensuring personal needs are cared for.

PHH is not just a dorm, it is a community filled with life, a home away from home.

Find out more about PHH by attending the Open Day on October 14. Register now at sph.edu/phh.