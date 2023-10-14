Saturday, October 14, 2023
50 MSMEs Take Part in 2023 Pertamina Grand Prix of Indonesia

October 14, 2023 | 12:08 pm
As many as 50 micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) are taking part in the 2023 Pertamina Grand Prix of Indonesia in Mandalika. (Photo Courtesy of Pertamina)
As many as 50 micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) are taking part in the 2023 Pertamina Grand Prix of Indonesia in Mandalika. (Photo Courtesy of Pertamina)

Jakarta. As many as 50 micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) are taking part in the 2023 Pertamina Grand Prix of Indonesia in Mandalika.

These small businesses received training from Pertamina, and are now selling souvenirs and snacks to the attendees. As many as 42 food and beverage MSMEs set up booths in the Bhinneka Zone (Zone A), which is close to the North Tunnel. Visitors can find all sorts of Lombok cuisine in these booths. The other eight will sell Lombok souvenirs at Zone B. Visitors can also shop for West Nusa Tenggara’s sasambo batik and other handicrafts, among others. There is also a 5 percent discount for those who shop MSME products using the MyPertamina app.

According to Pertamina’s vice president for corporate communication Fadjar Djoko Santoso, 50 MSMEs recorded almost Rp 500 million in transactions at last year’s event. 

“We are hoping that we can achieve higher results this year, so this international event can bring a positive impact to the people. But what matters the most is that these MSMEs need to keep it up after the 2023 Pertamina Grand Prix of Indonesia ends,” Fadjar was quoted as saying in a recent press statement.

Having MSMEs take part in such large-scale events will also create multiplier effects, including job creation and tourism promotion. This will also pave the way for these small businesses to penetrate into the global market. Fadjar added that this program was also in line with Sustainable Development Goal 8 of promoting economic growth and decent work for all.

Kusman, one of the business owners who sells the Sasambo batik at the event, commented on this initiative. 

“Thank you to Pertamina for training us and helping us promote our products. Also thank you for the product displays, and enabling us to take part in local and national exhibitions,” Kusman said.

POPULAR READS

Projo, Jokowi's Key Supporters, Pledge Allegiance to Prabowo
News 31 minutes ago

Projo, Jokowi's Key Supporters, Pledge Allegiance to Prabowo

 This development signals a growing divide between Jokowi and the ruling Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P).
BP Batam Offers Scholarships, Training for Relocated Rempang Locals
Special Updates 1 hours ago

BP Batam Offers Scholarships, Training for Relocated Rempang Locals

 The government will also set up a center for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) at the temporary housing.
Relocated Rempang Locals Hold Traditional Banquet
Special Updates 2 hours ago

Relocated Rempang Locals Hold Traditional Banquet

 The relocated locals recently held a keduri --a traditional banquet for requesting blessings-- at Buana Central Park.
Pertamina’s Clean Energy Program Reaches 63 Villages
Special Updates 4 hours ago

Pertamina’s Clean Energy Program Reaches 63 Villages

 State-owned energy firm Pertamina said Friday that it had empowered 63 villages to use clean energy.
Enthusiasm Soars for Pertamina Grand Prix of Indonesia
Special Updates 5 hours ago

Enthusiasm Soars for Pertamina Grand Prix of Indonesia

 The racing event has attracted tourists from other parts of Indonesia or even abroad.
