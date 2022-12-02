A Healthier Indonesia Calls for Quality Drinking Water

Jakarta. A healthier Indonesia would call for the consumption of good quality drinking water and a balanced diet, according to the recent Hydranation campaign.

Not long ago, the Indonesian Hydration Working Group of the School of Medicine at Universitas Indonesia (IHWG FKUI) kicked off its flagship hydration campaign – the Hydranation – in Bali. Water is a critical nutrient for the human body. However, according to the European Journal of Nutrition in 2018, one in every five children in Indonesia does not drink enough water.

“Water makes up two-thirds of our body, and it is irreplaceable by other nutrients. Our body cannot produce water so we would need to take in enough water. To carry out its daily activities, our body would need sufficient water,” IHWG FKUI head Diana Sunardi said.

According to Danone-AQUA hydration science consultant Tria Rosemiarti, it is not only a matter of quantity but also the quality of the water we consume.

"Quality drinking water comes from selected sources whose purity is protected. This calls for numerous efforts to safeguard the sustainability of the ecosystem that surrounds the water sources, including empowering the community so we can maintain its quality,” Tria said.

Nurul Ratna, the head of the nutrition science department at FKUI, said it is important to meet the nutritional needs of children from an early age. “Children need adequate nutrition to help with their physical and cognitive growth,” she said.

Danone Indonesia health nutrition senior manager Rizki Yusrini Pohan said that health issues have become the company’s concern.

“In line with our vision of ‘One Planet, One Health’, we believe that the health of the people and the health of the planet are interconnected. That is why we actively come up with initiatives and collaborative efforts to safeguard the health of the people and the planet’s sustainability,” Rizki said.

“Our collaboration with IHWG FKUI is based on our shared vision of nurturing a future that is healthy, from the standpoint of nutrition sufficiency, drinking water, environment, and sanitation.”

During the Hydranation kick-off, IHWG FKUI stopped by the Bongkasa Pertiwi tourist village. The village is one of the beneficiaries of Danone-AQUA's community empowerment program. Badung regent has also named Bongkasa Pertiwi as a tourist village that is self-sufficient, advanced, and prosperous based on Tri Hita Karana – Bali’s traditional philosophy for life. IHWG FKUI also promoted hydration and nutrition to mothers and children in Kubu village, Bangli regency.