AGIT Helps Speed Up United Tractors' Digitalization

Jakarta. Astra Graphia Information Technology, or Agit, is helping heavy equipment distributor United Tractors migrate to SAP S/4HANA, thus fueling the latter's digital transformation, the company announced in a recent statement.

With AGIT's help, United Tractors is migrating its enterprise resource planning (ERP) system from the SAP ECC6 —which runs on-premise— to the Microsoft Azure cloud-based SAP S/4HANA.

The migration will enable United Tractors to digitally transform all its business processes. The integrated ERP system will also help the company conduct transactions and analyze business data in real time.

"The digital transformation era encourages companies to transform by using technology in every business process. AGIT’s success in migrating SAP S/4HANA for United Tractors lays a new cornerstone for the latter to optimize their business processes,” AGIT’s president-director Widi Triwibowo said in a press release.

The SAP S/4HANA implementation supports a mobile digitalization process at the United Tractors, enabling managerial levels to monitor and make decisions easily anywhere, anytime.

According to Widi, AGIT has partnered with the software company SAP for more than two decades.

“And as SAP’s gold partner, AGIT has proven its quality and capability in delivering digital solutions and services. That includes the SAP S/4HANA migration,” Widi said.

This migration project has also made United Tractors the first company in Astra Group to embrace the Azure cloud-based SAP S/4HANA.

“The complexity of the transaction and database migration in the business process across all our operational areas in the archipelago prompted us to update the digital ERP system," Lie Gunadi —the corporate strategic and technology division head at United Tractors— said.

The Azure cloud-based SAP S/4HANA is the United Tractors' best ERP system to date in transforming all business processes — starting from human resource management to an accurate, integrated expense management, according to Lie.

“We chose to partner with AGIT for their experience and knowledge of our business processes. We commend the AGIT team on their smart work in completing the migration much faster than planned. All processes were also carried out online," Lie said.