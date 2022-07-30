Agrinesia Named Best Company to Work For in Asia 2022

HR Asia recently named Bogor-based cake and pastry producer Agrinesia Raya as one of the best companies to work for in Asia 2022. (Photo Courtesy of Agrinesia Raya)

Jakarta. Bogor-based cake and pastry producer Agrinesia Raya recently joined HR Asia's list of the best companies to work for in Asia 2022.

The HR Asia award recognizes companies with high levels of employee engagement and superior workplace culture. Winning the award also places Agrinesia on the same list as larger scale, older companies.

According to Firman Oktoraya, the human capital and information system director at Agrinesia Raya, the award will introduce Agrinesia as a brand from and for Indonesia. It will also make employees more proud of working at Agrinesia. The award is also expected to help Agrinesia gain and retain its best talents.

"People are pivotal in building a company. The ability to develop the right talents at the right time will have a real impact on business. Agrinesia sees every employee as the most important asset to the company,” Firman said.

"Agrinesia seeks to become a leading global company. To realize this vision, Agrinesia has carried out various transformations,” he added.

The award would not have been possible without the synergy between all Agrinesians, according to Anisa Kartika Bagas, the resource development manager at Agrinesia. It also proves that it is necessary to pay attention to all aspects, including human resources when creating a sustainable business.

"We regularly carry out activities to develop our employees at Agrinesia through leadership transformation, creating and maintaining a caring & sharing culture, improving ways of working with digital technology, and nurturing a comfortable and pleasant work environment by constantly making workplace improvements," Kartika said.

Agrinesia Raya is a modern snack producer headquartered in Bogor. Founded by couplepreneur Rizka Wahyu Romadhona and Anggara Jati, Agrinesia has seen significant growth over the past five years. It now has four factories in four cities with more than a thousand employees across the archipelago.