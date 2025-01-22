Airlangga Hartarto Announces 100% Export Proceeds Deposit Requirement for Natural Resources

Jakarta. The government has updated the regulations regarding Export Proceeds from Natural Resources (DHE SDA) to strengthen national economic resilience and stability amid global geopolitical challenges.



Chief Economic Affairs Minister Airlangga Hartarto said the new regulation, a direct instruction from President Prabowo Subianto, will require exporters to deposit 100 percent of their foreign exchange revenue from exporting natural resources commodities in Indonesia for at least one year.

Previously, exporters were required to deposit at least 30 percent of their export proceeds for a minimum of three months.

This policy continues to prioritize national interests while ensuring the continuity of development, enhancing economic resilience, and optimizing the use of natural resources for the people’s prosperity.

“The Export Proceeds regulation has been finalized. The Government Regulation is being prepared, harmonization is taking place, and coordination will occur with Bank Indonesia, the Financial Services Authority, and the banking sector,” Airlangga said in Jakarta on Tuesday.

Airlangga explained that the government has communicated this policy to all relevant stakeholders and is carefully preparing the regulation to ensure it does not burden exporters or negatively impact national exports.

He added that the updated policy is expected to increase foreign exchange reserves, further strengthening Indonesia’s economy. The policy, as outlined in Government Regulation Number 36 of 2023, considers the conditions of small businesses, especially those with smaller export values.

The latest regulation provides exemptions for exporters with certain export values to ease their burden. Exports under $250,000 per transaction are not subject to the DHE SDA provisions, offering flexibility to small exporters with limited capital and transactions, and ensuring they remain competitive in the international market.

