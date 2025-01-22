Airlangga Hartarto Announces 100% Export Proceeds Deposit Requirement for Natural Resources

Yovanda Noni
January 22, 2025 | 9:38 am
SHARE
Chief Economic Affairs Minister Airlangga Hartarto. (Photo Courtesy of Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs)
Chief Economic Affairs Minister Airlangga Hartarto. (Photo Courtesy of Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs)

Jakarta. The government has updated the regulations regarding Export Proceeds from Natural Resources (DHE SDA) to strengthen national economic resilience and stability amid global geopolitical challenges.

Chief Economic Affairs Minister Airlangga Hartarto said the new regulation, a direct instruction from President Prabowo Subianto, will require exporters to deposit 100 percent of their foreign exchange revenue from exporting natural resources commodities in Indonesia for at least one year.

Previously, exporters were required to deposit at least 30 percent of their export proceeds for a minimum of three months.

This policy continues to prioritize national interests while ensuring the continuity of development, enhancing economic resilience, and optimizing the use of natural resources for the people’s prosperity.

“The Export Proceeds regulation has been finalized. The Government Regulation is being prepared, harmonization is taking place, and coordination will occur with Bank Indonesia, the Financial Services Authority, and the banking sector,” Airlangga said in Jakarta on Tuesday.

Airlangga explained that the government has communicated this policy to all relevant stakeholders and is carefully preparing the regulation to ensure it does not burden exporters or negatively impact national exports.

He added that the updated policy is expected to increase foreign exchange reserves, further strengthening Indonesia’s economy. The policy, as outlined in Government Regulation Number 36 of 2023, considers the conditions of small businesses, especially those with smaller export values.

The latest regulation provides exemptions for exporters with certain export values to ease their burden. Exports under $250,000 per transaction are not subject to the DHE SDA provisions, offering flexibility to small exporters with limited capital and transactions, and ensuring they remain competitive in the international market.

.

Tags:
#Economy
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

US Sees Opportunity in Prabowo’s 3 Million Housing Program
Business 39 minutes ago

US Sees Opportunity in Prabowo’s 3 Million Housing Program

 American businesses, however, will likely be more interested in supplying the technologies and components for the project, USABC says.
BRICS Membership and Strong Reserves Shield Rupiah from US Protectionism
Business 2 hours ago

BRICS Membership and Strong Reserves Shield Rupiah from US Protectionism

 Indonesia's rupiah stays stable despite US trade policies, supported by strong reserves, BRICS membership, and optimistic growth forecasts.
Bali Police Investigate Officers for Extorting Colombian Tourist Over Lost Phone Report
News 2 hours ago

Bali Police Investigate Officers for Extorting Colombian Tourist Over Lost Phone Report

 Bali police are investigating two officers accused of charging a Colombian tourist Rp 200,000 for filing a stolen phone report.
Gov’t Partners with Tokyo Police to Protect Indonesians in Japan
News 2 hours ago

Gov’t Partners with Tokyo Police to Protect Indonesians in Japan

 There are over 173,000 Indonesians in Japan as of June 2024.
Airlangga Hartarto Announces 100% Export Proceeds Deposit Requirement for Natural Resources
Special Updates 3 hours ago

Airlangga Hartarto Announces 100% Export Proceeds Deposit Requirement for Natural Resources

 Indonesia updates export proceeds rule, requiring 100% deposit for a year to strengthen economy, with exemptions for small exporters.
News Index

Most Popular

Gov’t Says ‘Never Heard’ of Trump’s Plan to Relocate Gaza Residents to Indonesia
1
Gov’t Says ‘Never Heard’ of Trump’s Plan to Relocate Gaza Residents to Indonesia
2
BRICS’ Indonesia, Russia in Talks to Use Local Currencies for Trade
3
Bali Immigration Summons Bangladeshi National Caught Working as Driver
4
Russia Open to Export Its Cheap Oil to Indonesia
5
Gianyar Regency Shuts Down 'Russian Village' PARQ Ubud
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED