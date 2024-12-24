Airlangga Seeks Closer Japan Ties Amid US Tariff Talks

Paris. Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto expressed interest in Japan’s comprehensive approach to dealing with US trade tariffs, noting its relevance to Indonesia’s own bilateral negotiations with Washington.

Airlangga made the remarks during a bilateral meeting with Japan’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs Fujii Hisayuki on the sidelines of the OECD Ministerial Council Meeting in Paris on Tuesday.

Japan’s strategy, built around a comprehensive negotiation package with the US, aligns closely with Indonesia’s approach, especially as Indonesia continues talks on tariffs and non-tariff barriers, Airlangga said in a statement.

“It is essential for Indonesia and Japan to continue supporting each other in navigating tariff-related challenges and maintaining economic stability in the Asia-Pacific region,” he added.

The meeting reaffirmed the robust strategic partnership between the two countries, particularly in trade, investment, and sustainable development.

A key topic discussed was Japan’s support for Indonesia’s bid to become a full member of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). Indonesia submitted its Initial Memorandum less than a year after receiving its Accession Roadmap and is targeting completion of the accession process within three years.

Japan is also backing Indonesia’s OECD membership process through workshops and studies on the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention, aimed at driving governance reform and strengthening the legal system.

“Indonesia’s accession to the OECD is not just about economic integration, but also about deepening our commitment to transparency and accountable governance,” Airlangga noted.

On the economic front, bilateral trade in goods between Indonesia and Japan reached $35.67 billion in 2024, surpassing pre-pandemic levels. Indonesia posted a $5.74 billion surplus, while Japan ranked as Indonesia’s sixth-largest foreign investor, with $3.46 billion across more than 12,800 projects in strategic sectors including transport, machinery, electronics, and chemicals.

Airlangga underscored that Japan’s investment reflects the two countries’ shared commitment to sustainable infrastructure development and stronger national economic growth.

The two sides also reviewed progress under the Asia Zero Emission Community (AZEC) framework. One key project, the Muara Laboh geothermal power plant, has entered its construction phase. A joint task force has been established to address implementation challenges.

Airlangga concluded the meeting by expressing optimism that the strategic partnership between Indonesia and Japan will not only bolster their respective economies but also contribute meaningfully to stability and progress across the Asia-Pacific.

Accompanying Airlangga at the meeting were Deputy Coordinating Minister for Economic Cooperation and Investment Edi Priyo Pambudi, Indonesian Ambassador to France Mohamad Oemar, Special Advisor on Regional Development Haryo Limanseto, and Assistant Deputy for Multilateral Economic Cooperation Ferry Ardiyanto.

