Almost 10,000 Runners Sign Up for Maybank Marathon 2022

Jakarta. Almost 10,000 runners from home and abroad have signed up to run at the long-awaited Maybank Marathon 2022 on Aug. 28, 2022, in Bali, according to the race organizer Maybank Indonesia in a recent press statement.

The Maybank Marathon 2022 participants will compete in three categories, namely marathon (42.195 km), half marathon (21.0975 km), and 10K. Some will also run in the children's sprint and wheelchair categories.

The runners come from 50 different countries, many of whom are Malaysians, Japanese, Singaporeans, Australians, British, and so on. Thirteen elite runners are also set to run the road race, among others, David Barmasai Tumo (Kenya) and Souad Kabouchia (Morocco).

The marathon’s starting point is at Bali Safari & Marine Park in Gianyar, Bali. Prize money of more than Rp 2.4 billion will be up for grabs for 118 winners.

Maybank Marathon is the first and only marathon to have achieved an ‘elite’ label from World Athletics, the international governing body for athletics sports. By World Athletics’ standards, an elite marathon must have international elite runners join the road race.

“Since the announcement of Maybank Marathon 2022 in March, our committee has been making preparations, among others, the running routes, medical staff, and facilities, as well as supporting facilities and security to make sure that the event runs smoothly,” Maybank Marathon project director Widya Permana was quoted as saying in a recent press statement.

“The security and safety of all runners are a priority,” Widya added.

According to Widya, the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS) and World Athletics (formerly known as IAAF) have certified all of the event’s race routes. An accredited IAAF-AIMS course measurer has also measured the road race courses.

Maybank Marathon 2022 will have 40 pacers equipped with the knowledge of first aid emergency PCR. The organizing committee will also deploy 850 marshal personnel, 180 paramedic teams, 26 ambulance units —11 ambulances, 15 motorcycle ambulances, and one emergency ambulance— along the courses.

Race Pack Collection

Registered runners can collect their race pack on Aug. 26-27 at Taman Bhagawan, Benoa, Bali. Maybank Marathon 2022 also has a ‘you register, you run’ policy which requires all participants to collect their own race packs. Running slots are also non-transferable. Participants can only compete in the categories which they chose during registration.

“To commemorate one decade of Maybank Marathon 2022, we will turn the race pack collection into an entertainment festival with top Indonesian artists and an exhibition on Maybank Indonesia’s sustainability program,” Widya said.

“We will implement a QRIS payment system that is available on M2U digital banking for runners who wish to buy all sorts of products from our sponsors.”

The event requires participants to get at least the third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. They must also scan a barcode using the PeduliLindungi app upon entering the race pack collection venue or Race Village. Participants must also comply with the health protocols.

For further information, go to www.maybank.co.id/maybankmarathon.