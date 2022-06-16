AMD Launches Ryzen 6000, Sets Young Gen as Target Market

(From left to right: Charlie Saputra, Consumer Business Development Manager, AMD Indonesia; Armawati Cen, Representative Head of AMD Indonesia; Peter Chambers, Managing Director, Sales, AMD APJ, at AMD Ryzen 6000 series launch in Jakarta on June 14, 2022. (JG Photo/Jayanty Nada Shofa)

Jakarta. The US chip giant AMD on Tuesday held the Indonesia launch for its latest mobile processor AMD Ryzen 6000 series, which promised to deliver desktop-class performance and long-lasting battery life.

“AMD is committed to delivering high-performance computing to meet the increasingly diverse technology needs of consumers with the AMD Ryzen 6000 Series processor," Peter Chambers, Managing Director, Sales, AMD APJ, said at the AMD Ryzen 6000 Series launch in Jakarta on Tuesday.

The AMD Ryzen 6000 introduces itself as a processor that answers its customer’s needs, particularly the always mobile young generation — be it the content creators, gamers, or entrepreneurs.

Creative and always on the move are two things that describe the millennials and Gen Z. These young people will most likely go for ultrathin laptops to carry around anywhere they go. But of course, they would want a powerful laptop, coupled with a battery life that lasts all day, to effortlessly work on their ideas without plugging in.

“AMD understands what its customers need, especially the young generation who is always on the move. We hope the young generation understands the performance of the processor they need to deliver performance while also supporting their mobility,” Armawati Cen, the representative head of AMD Indonesia, said.

The AMD Ryzen 6000 features the 6nm Zen 3+ CPU core and RDNA2’s graphics. This mobile processor has a clock speed of up to 5 GHz and up to 1.3 times faster processing speeds. The Ryzen 6000 also boasts a battery life for video playback of up to a full 24 hours.

“The Zen3+ is an incredible architecture designed to handle heavy applications and content creation,” Armawati told the conference.

Gaming has become a popular hobby and also a profession among Indonesian youth. The AMD RDNA 2-equipped Ryzen 6000 offers graphics performance that is twice faster than its predecessor. AMD also claims the Ryzen 6000 to be the world’s first on-chip graphics that supports most AAA titles at 1080p using low settings.

The AMD Ryzen 6000 comes with AI noise cancellation to filter background noise. This feature will undoubtedly come in handy for online meetings as youths embrace the work-from-anywhere style.

AMD Ryzen 6000-powered laptops come with low-power DDR5 memory, USB4, and Wi-Fi 6E. According to AMD, the Ryzen 6000 is the first x86 processor that fully supports Windows 11 security features.

To date, AMD has 10 models under the Ryzen 6000 series with a thermal design power (TDP) that ranges from 15 watts to over 45 watts. The Ryzen 6000 is also split into two sub-series: the U-Series and H-Series.

Designed for light and thin laptops, the U-Series boasts a TDP of 15-28 watts and the RDNA2 Radeon 680 M integrated graphics card. The H-Series has a TDP of between 35 and 45 watts for gaming and content creation.