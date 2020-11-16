AMD Processor-Powered ALELEON Supercomputer Offers High Performance Computing

Jakarta. Born in Indonesia, EFISON launched the ALELEON Supercomputer in April 2021. Powered by AMD EPYC™ 7702P and the AMD Ryzen™ Threadripper™ 3990X Processors, the ALELEON Supercomputer is EFISON's first public supercomputing service for scientific computing, machine learning, and big data.

Trajectory and Relevance of High Performance Computing

Data has, and will continue to become the driving force behind business, academic, and scientific progress, creating significant compute demand.

In fact, IDC’s DataSphere forecast shows that the global data creation and replication will experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23% over the 2020-2025 forecast period.

With the computational power and speed offered by High Performance Computing (HPC) technologies, HPC can vastly reduce the time and TCO required to perform computationally intensive operations and process enormous amounts of data. Recognising the tremendous value of HPC technology in today’s data-driven world, HPC will likely penetrate organizations of all sizes and converge with other advanced computing fields including cloud computing, AI and machine learning.

This is backed up by a Deloitte Insights report titled “Technology, Media and Telecommunications Predictions 2019”, which notes that the Supercomputing market just 2 years ago was around US$50 billion, and this is projected to grow in tandem with technological advancements and increasing demand for data.

About EFISON’s ALELEON SUPERCOMPUTER

Recognising the business, scientific and social value of HPC, EFISON was founded with a dedicated goal of increasing accessibility to HPC technology. After 6 months of beta-testing, EFISON successfully released the AMD EPYC CPU-based ALELEON Supercomputer, the very first AMD processor-powered HPC service in Indonesia that is publicly accessible for scientific computing, big data analysis and in the artificial intelligence field, influencing the trajectory of HPC use in Indonesia.

A custom-built system powered by AMD EPYC™ 7702P server processors and AMD Ryzen™ Threadripper™ 3990X Processors, the ALELEON Supercomputer is available to all Indonesian citizens, from members of the general public to academics and institutions. With great aptitude for scientific computing, machine learning, and big data computation, the ALELEON Supercomputer aims to make HPC accessible to all, enabling and inspiring the next generation of innovators.

EFISON also specializes in custom infrastructure building, ranging from servers to personal computers, designing and deploying IT systems solutions to suit very specific and personalised computational needs.

Customer Challenges

With the increased volume and velocity of incoming data, below are some common limitations/challenges faced by businesses, research facilities, education institutions and several other fields:

Inefficient on-premise infrastructure: Existing infrastructure and hardware can quickly become constrained and prevents time- and cost-efficient analysis of newer, larger and more complex data sets; a capability that is becoming increasingly essential to remain competitive in today’s data-driven world. Resource constraints: Smaller institutions face significant resource constraints such as manpower, time and budget limitations that prevent the completion of data-intensive projects before the deadline; compute speed is becoming exceedingly important. Limits on the final quality of product: Without access to the right technology with the appropriate compute levels, (power and speed), institutions are limited in the number of trial-and-errors scenarios they can conduct, significantly impacting the quality of their final outcome.

HPC has become an advantageous tool in various fields for generating insights, advancing scientific discovery, delivering better product design, and finding answers to complex problems.

Institutions that recognise the value of HPC in solving the above challenges may not have the financial resources or expertise to upgrade their infrastructure. Building the right supercomputer, HPC or computer cluster infrastructure is challenging, time consuming and costly. With the right expertise and knowledge, businesses will be able to build a highly capable system which can increase application performance, accelerates customer transactions and improves decision-making.

Recognising the challenges/limitations faced by institutions in Indonesia, EFISON adopted AMD EPYC and Ryzen Threadripper solutions to build the ALELEON Supercomputer; AMD processors were fundamental in pushing the envelope on enterprise-class system designs, enabling fast and accurate performance.

AMD Solutions powering the ALELEON Supercomputer:

With the combined power of the AMD EPYC 7702P and the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X processors, EFISON’s ALELEON Supercomputer brings leadership high-performance computing to the general public in Indonesia.

AMD EPYC™ 7702P

Setting exceptional standards for performance, security features and scalability for demanding workloads, AMD EPYC 7702P processors has 64 cores and 128 threads based on AMD Infinity Architecture which empowers system builders and cloud architects alike to unleash the very latest in server performance without sacrificing power, manageability, or the ability to help secure their organization’s most important assets, its data.

AMD Ryzen™ Threadripper™ 3990X

The AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X boasts 64 cores and 128 threads for lightning-fast rendering workloads and an expansive 88 total PCIe® 4.0 lanes to meet large GPU and NVMe needs.

What does it mean to have affordable access to a Supercomputer?

Increased speed and agility: HPC users can greatly benefit from the compute speed and power with AMD CPU-powered ALELEON Supercomputer to meet their project deadline on time.

For businesses, the reality is that the efficiency and speed at which a company can process transactions and convert data into action has the potential to propel it ahead of its competitors in today’s highly data-driven business world.

For researchers and the scientific community, the ALELEON Supercomputer powered by AMD enables HPC users to carry out more complex and advanced computation. Accelerated transactions allow researchers to conduct more trial and error, leading to more precise research outcomes.

Lower cost: With access to the compute speed and power of the ALELEON Supercomputer, organisations may find greater value in utilising the publicly available supercomputer on an as-needed basis instead of investing in an on-premise infrastructure.

For businesses that need an on-premise infrastructure, EFISON also specializes in custom infrastructure building ranging from servers to personal computers suited to the customer’s business requirements. With the right infrastructure in place, organisations will be able to leverage the right resource for workloads unique to their operations.

Inspires and enables new opportunities: With the computational power and flexibility offered by the ALELEON Supercomputer to the public, this could potentially inspire and enable the emergence of new computational research fields in Indonesia, such as nanomaterial research using QUANTUM ESPRESSO software, a high performance, open-source software for electronic-structure calculations and materials modelling.

In addition to increasing the capabilities of existing businesses and research facilities, the increased accessibility to HPC technology provided by EFISON can have a broader economic and social impact as it opens up new avenues for research in Indonesia.

With the AMD CPU-powered ALELEON Supercomputer, EFISON hopes to contribute meaningfully to the HPC community, propelling innovation and insights with ground-breaking high-performance computing and advanced security features to help deliver results like never before.