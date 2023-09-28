Thursday, September 28, 2023
Annual Culinary Fest 'Pasar Senggol' Returns to Summarecon Mall Bekasi

September 27, 2023 | 11:37 pm
Pasar Senggol culinary fest at Summarecon Mall Bekasi. (Handout)
Pasar Senggol culinary fest at Summarecon Mall Bekasi. (Handout)

Bekasi. The annual culinary festival known as Pasar Senggol has made its eighth return to Summarecon Mall Bekasi, with the theme "The Asian Food Journey."

Running from September 22 to October 29, this year's edition features cuisines from Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, China, India, and, of course, traditional foods from the host country.

Pasar Senggol, which translates to a bustling market where people bump into each other, occupies a 12,300-square-meter area at the mall's west parking ground. It opens from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. from Monday to Thursday, from 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Friday, from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Saturday and national holidays, and from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Visitors can enjoy a variety of activities, including fun games, artist performances, balloon festivals, traditional Asian dance performances, live acoustic concerts, school performances, and DJ performances.

"Pasar Senggol has become an eagerly awaited annual event among customers and micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises. This year's edition offers Asian delicacies for those who miss the flavors of neighboring countries but cannot travel abroad," said Summarecon Mall Bekasi Director Ugi Cahyono.

"For this edition, we will feature the balloon festival performed by balloonists from Wonosobo. This means Pasar Senggol comes with different attractions every year," he added.

Visitors are greeted by stunning decor pieces from various Asian countries at the entrance, including Japan's iconic Torii gate, Thailand's floating market, and traditional food stalls from Korea.

With 114 tenants at 99 booths, four food trucks, and 11 food carts, visitors have thousands of menu choices to explore. Popular options include Singaporean laksa noodles, Japanese Ssukibray and grill, Malaysian butter coffee and tea, Thailand's Tha Nom, Chinese dim sum, Indian biryani rice, and more.

Like many other festivals, Pasar Senggol offers a playground with various amusement games, such as the swinging boat Kora-Kora and carousel, with tickets starting from Rp 25,000. Additionally, there are carnival games like Canoe River, Bumper Car, Merry Go Round, Kiddy Wheel, Magic Bike, and Giraffe Flying, priced at Rp 30,000.

All transactions at the festival must be conducted using digital payment apps.

Any purchase of Rp 200,000 or more will enter visitors into a lucky draw with attractive prizes.

The organizers have invited well-known bands to perform, including Smash (scheduled for September 29 at 7:00 p.m.), IDGITAF (October 6), Geisha (October 13), and DJ Katty Butterfly (October 20).

