APR Showcases Viscose Innovation at Indo Intertex 2025

Jakarta. Asia Pacific Rayon (APR) reaffirms its commitment to Indonesia’s sustainable textile industry by taking part in Indo Intertex 2025 at JIEXPO Kemayoran on April 15-17 to showcase its latest innovation in viscose.

APR's creative platform Jakarta Fashion Hub (JFH) is also making its debut at this international exhibition.

Under the theme, “Grow with Good, Grow with APR”, APR shows a diverse application of its viscose and Lyocell by Sateri -- both part of the RGE Group.

This year, APR also teamed up with Sahabat Textile, Sentro Textile & Garment, Sinaran Denim, Manunggal Adipura, and Agungtex. These partners showcase various applications made with APR’s viscose and Lyocell by Sateri -- ranging from shirts, dresses, sportswear, modest wear, and innerwear.

As Indonesia's largest integrated viscose staple fiber (VSF) manufacturer, APR believes that sustainable industry growth can be achieved through a solid partnership and a commitment to responsible production practices.

“Indo Intertex 2025 is a moment for APR to convey our vision in supporting the future of sustainable textile industry. We believe that by supporting our partners with responsibly produced fibers and fostering collaborative innovation, we aim to create a positive change throughout the industry, driving both economic growth and environmental stewardship,” APR’s head Arya Oetomo said.

APR’s viscose comes from renewable, traceable, and biodegradable raw materials.

APR products are OK Biodegradability certified for decomposition, along with OEKOTEX® and FKT MEDICALLY TESTED – TESTED FOR TOXINS certifications, confirming the hypoallergenic nature and skin safety of APR’s viscose.

APR also operates a world-class viscose staple fiber production facility that meets and exceeds requirements of the European Union Best Available Techniques (EU-BAT) Polymer BREF and Zero Discharge of Hazardous Chemicals Man-made Cellulosic Fibres (ZDHC MMCF) guidelines.

Since its inception, APR has reinforced its commitment to sustainability through APR2030, which focuses on a clean production and closed-loop system.

In its inaugural participation at the event, JFH has prepared various activities such as fabric consultations, eco-printing and patchwork workshops, and interactive sessions with its partners including KaIND, Sparks Fashion Academy, Torenda, and Fashion Crafty.

For three days, visitors can explore viscose applications in modern designs, while also experiencing the spirit of “Connect, Collaborate, and Create” from JFH.

Established in 2021, JFH aims to support the development of designers, fashion brands, students, and industry players in promoting sustainable fashion.

Visit the APR booth at Hall D1 #B1 and the JFH booth at Hall C1 #C7 at Indo Intertex 2025 to learn more about sustainable textile innovation with APR.

Further information is available at www.aprayon.com and www.jakartafashionhub.com .

