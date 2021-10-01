APRIL Group Reaffirms Sustainability Commitments Ahead of COP26

Jakarta. The UN climate summit COP26 is set to kick off in Glasgow, Scotland, on Sunday. The summit will zero in on how to save the planet from climate change.

The recent Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report warned that the world would likely overshoot the 1.5 degrees celcius threshold of warming in the next decades. This calls the need for large-scale reductions in greenhouse gas emissions.

The devastating climate crisis —as well as the massive investments needed to save the planet— have nudged the private sector to take action and set long-term sustainability goals. Among these climate-conscious private firms is pulp and paper giant APRIL Group.

Last year, APRIL launched its APRIL2030, the company’s four-pillared blueprint on sustainability. The blueprint encompasses tangible targets focused on bringing positive impact to climate, nature, and communities by 2030, according to Sihol Aritonang, the president director at Riau Andalan Pulp and Paper — APRIL Group’s operating arm.

“Sustainability is an important part of our business. That is why we launched our 10-year commitment last year on how APRIL can contribute positively to climate issues,” Sihol said.

The APRIL2030 strategy builds on the company’s Sustainable Forest Management Policy (SFMP 2.0) and on the progress made in its implementation since 2015. Its Climate Positive and Sustainable Growth pillars focus on combating climate change, while expanding its business through circular strategies and responsible production.

Among the Climate Positive pillar targets is to reach net zero emission from land use, and reduce carbon production intensity by up to 25 percent by 2030. The paper giant also seeks to create 90 percent of its mill energy from renewables.

APRIL’s emission reduction plan includes a 20-megawatt solar panel in its operational site in Pangkalan Kerinci, Riau. Once fully operational in 2025, it will become one of Indonesia’s largest solar panels installed by the private sector.

APRIL Group is embracing science-based targets to help the company better cut emissions.

And on the Sustainable Growth pillar, APRIL seeks to boost its material efficiency and chemical recovery.

It will use less water per product tone. The company will source 20 percent of its cellulosic fiber for viscose from recycled textiles. It has also set an ambitious goal of reducing solid waste to landfill by 80 percent.

Meanwhile, APRIL’s PaperOne has reaffirmed its commitment to combat paper waste at the 2020 Dubai Expo.

The paper brand launched a recycling program —dubbed as the Paper Once More! Program— in which it is teaming up with the disposal and recycling partners in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, and the United Arab Emirates.

It is expected that the program will recycle at least 20,000 tons of paper waste in its first year. PaperOne pledges to recycle a ton of waste paper for every ton its customers in Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia, purchases via its official online channels.