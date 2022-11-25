APRIL Wins Singapore Apex Corporate Sustainability Award

Jakarta. Pulp and paper producer APRIL Group recently took home an award at the 2022 Singapore Apex Corporate Sustainability Awards.

The Royal Golden Eagle (RGE) subsidiary was one of the awardees for the Sustainable Business category, which recognizes companies that demonstrate excellence in implementing sustainable business practices within the core operation. APRIL Group won the award for its progress towards APRIL2030 — decade-long sustainability commitments and targets, which include a goal of having its mills powered by 90 percent renewable energy.

Advertisement

“At APRIL, our purpose is to improve lives by developing resources sustainably. Our APRIL2030 commitments and targets are a reflection of this ambition. They are designed to deliver a positive impact on climate, nature, and people by 2030 in line with national and international sustainability goals, while growing our business sustainably," APRIL Group chairman Bey Soo Khiang said.

Mr. Bey added the award "acknowledges the efforts of all our teams to translate the UN Sustainable Development Goals into tangible programs and initiatives that have a real and positive impact in communities while contributing to Indonesia’s climate agenda."

The APRIL2030 commitments and targets made a debut in Nov. 2020. APRIL2030’s 18 measurable science-based targets span four commitment areas, namely Climate Positive, Thriving Landscapes, Inclusive Progress, and Sustainable Growth.

All these goals reflect the global sustainability imperatives, and national sustainable development goals, while also building on the company’s Sustainable Forest Management Policy 2.0.

Key initiatives include achieving net zero carbon emissions from land use, positive measurable gains in nature, and zero extreme poverty in local communities while transforming its business to contribute positively to the global bioeconomy.

Within two years of its launch, the company has made progress in its sustainability initiatives, among others, the installation of an 11-megawatt solar panel at its operational site in Pangkalan Kerinci, Riau. Having seen the positive result, APRIL plans to install solar panels up to 50 megawatts. When the project is fully completed by 2025, APRIL will become a private sector company with one of the largest solar panels in Indonesia.

APRIL has set up an eco-camp to advance peatland science, and also conducted studies to identify villages struck by poverty within 50 kilometers of its operations.

Organizing the Apex Awards is the Global Compact Network Singapore (GCNS), the local chapter of the United Nations Global Compact. The award recognizes businesses whose operations or solutions have demonstrated excellence in embodying the Ten Principles of the United Nations Global Compact in the areas of environment, human rights, labor, and anti-corruption. Research and consulting firm Frost & Sullivan was in charge of assessing and shortlisting the entries.