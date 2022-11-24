AQUA Cianjur Plant Rushes Aid to Quake Victims

The Cianjur plant of the water brand AQUA rushes aid such as bottled water and basic necessities to the Cianjur quake victims, including employees whose houses were severely damaged following the disaster. (Photo Courtesy of AQUA)

Jakarta. The Cianjur plant of the water brand AQUA rushes aid such as bottled water and basic necessities to the Cianjur quake victims, including employees whose houses were severely damaged following the disaster.

Volunteers, namely the AQUA Cianjur plant workers, immediately rushed to Cinta Asih, Sukaratu, Cikancana villages. The quake has taken a toll on these three villages, which are all adjacent to the plant.

"The AQUA Cianjur plant also rushes aid to hospitals, Indonesian Red Cross [PMI], Regional Disaster Mitigation Agency [BPBD], and also posts set up in schools and Gede Pangrango National Park," AQUA plant chief Krisvan Sarendeng said in a press statement.

“We are also rushing aid to the two most affected districts, namely Warungkondang and Cugenang,” Krisvan said.

Other AQUA plants in West Java, namely in Sukabumi, Subang, Citeureup, Ciherang, Caringin, and the Jakarta headquarters, also delivered assistance for the quake victims.

“This has truly helped our team in delivering assistance to the victims in need, as well as the health workers and other personnel in the field,” AQUA Cianjur plant stakeholder relations manager Warsono said.

Danone-AQUA’s humanitarian assistance still continues to this day. The AQUA Cianjur Plant will also continue production to supply quality water for consumers in Cianjur and its surrounding areas.