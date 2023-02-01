AQUA Distributes Free Mineral Water at NU’s Centennial

AQUA gives free mineral water to Nahdlatul Ulama adherents attending the Muslim group's centennial in Sidoarjo, East Java, on Feb. 7, 2023. (Photo Courtesy of Danone Indonesia)

Jakarta. AQUA recently gave away 100,000 of its mineral water bottles to people attending the world’s largest Muslim group Nahdlatul Ulama or NU’s centennial in Sidoarjo, East Java.

The group’s centennial ceremony lasted for an entire day with millions of people in attendance, and thus it was important to make sure that everyone was drinking enough water.

“AQUA is working together with LPNU [the economic body of the NU] to make sure the drinking water needs at the centennial. We also wish to remind the visitors and all the parties involved the importance of drinking enough water and consuming quality drinking water,” Arif Mujahidin, the corporate communication director at Danone Indonesia, was quoted as saying in a recent press statement.

LPNU chief Tyovan Ari Widagdo said that the centennial sought to teach its adherents or nahyidin the importance of taking care of this planet while also building its people.

Advertisement

“This calls for all hands to be on deck, including the industry. We appreciate our partnership with AQUA in improving people’s health through quality mineral water,” Tyovan said.

According to Arif, this also aligns with Danone’s vision of "One Planet One Health".

“We believe that the health of both the people and planet are interconnected. We embrace the same big vision as NU to be able to jointly safeguard environmental sustainability, while also building, empowering, and giving a positive impact for the community,” Arif said.

Danone Indonesia has previously worked with NU on empowering the community, as well as raising health and environmental awareness. The FMCG giant has partnered with LP Maarif on the Generasi Sehat Indonesia (GESID) campaign to promote healthier lifestyles among teens. Also, Danone Indonesia has teamed up with NU’s communities on health and environmental education programs.

Read More: