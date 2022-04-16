AQUA Klaten Helps Polanharjo Be More Disability Inclusive

National Commission for Disabilities commissioner Kiki Tarigan (right), AQUA Klaten SR AQUA Klaten dan Rama Zakaria speak with Bayu, a person with disabilities who owns a wheelchair workshop. (Photo Courtesy of AQUA Klaten)

Jakarta. Bottled drinking water company Tirta Investama- AQUA Klaten Factory is helping transform Polanharjo into a more disability inclusive subdistrict by giving its support to an inclusion center.

Overseeing the Polanharjo inclusion center is the organization committee Difa Tangguh Polan Mandiri, who had only been inaugurated at the Ponggok Village Hall in Klaten on Thursday.

According to AQUA Klaten plant director I Ketut Muwaranata, people with disabilities should have the same treatment and opportunities, including a chance to excel together.

“At the inclusion center, we help people with disabilities to gain additional nutrition, adequate therapy equipment, and most importantly, moral support from everyone there, encouraging one another,” Ketut said, as quoted from a press statement.

Ketut added that the company also had a similar program in Karanganom, Klaten.

“Since 2015, we have assisted the Karanganom Inclusion Center [ICKK] which [helps] 120 people with disabilities, 40 children with disabilities, and [provides] economic empowerment [programs] for 15 household heads,” he said.

The ICKK holds a weekly meeting at Karanganom’s village office, where members get free medical check-ups and therapy provided by the medical workers of the Indonesia Red Cross arm in Klaten. Parents receive training on how to do therapy at home. They also learn the know-hows on how to discover and nurture the children’s talents.

This weekly meeting also becomes a platform for the members to encourage one another, according to Ketut.

Also present at the Difa Tangguh Pola Mandiri inauguration was Kikin Tarigan, a commissioner at the National Commission for Disabilities. Kikin said that tackling social issues called for collaboration.

Kikin made a visit to the AQUA Klaten’s workshop which makes and repairs wheelchairs for people with physical disabilities. He also visited the Kranggan village and met a group of mothers with physical disabilities who produce stainless steel kitchen knives to increase family income.