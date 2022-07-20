AQUA Subang Supports Ecotourism in Kampung Banceuy

Jakarta. In the district of Subang, there is a village best known for its well-preserved landscape and culture. The indigenous community who live in Sanca Village, Ciater, about 23 kilometers from the urban center of Subang, are called Banceuy and the neighborhood they live in has been transformed into a community-based tourism destination or Kampung Adat where local wisdom and culture still become the way of life.

Visitors can enjoy the scenic layout of the village while hiking along embankments surrounding paddy fields at Kampung Banceuy or going further to be rewarded with a spectacular waterfall view. The village offers a lot of outdoor activities, such as learning from the locals how to plant paddy the traditional way.

Other tourist attractions include traditional art performances and ancient rituals typical of Subang.

“In Kampung Banceuy, AQUA Subang factory collaborates with the local government, farmers, agriculture counselors, the homestay forum, and the local community to develop ecotourism with an insight into the environment, nature conservation, empowering local culture and economy, as well as education based on local wisdom,” Rany Juliani, the company’s CSR coordinator, said in a statement on Tuesday.

The cool and peaceful atmosphere of the village has attracted many high school and university students to visit Kampung Banceuy.

“Many students from various cities spend days at villagers’ homes converted into homestays. They learn how to grow paddy and other plants as part of school assignments or to do KKN for university students,” local tourism forum leader Rohana Odang said, using the acronym for the National Student Service Scheme in which university students are tasked with spending time at villages to help empower local communities according to their academic disciplines.

“In addition to outdoor activities, visitors can also enjoy traditional art performances, customary rituals, and cultural attractions that can be found only in Kampung Banceuy. When the night comes, they listen to almost forgotten folklores or share ideas with the local community. We need to constantly bring innovations in providing traditional attractions for visitors, especially our regular guests,” said the 48-year-old, who is a native of Kampung Banceuy.

Kampung Banceuy was neglected after suffering from a fire disaster until AQUA Subang factory came in and began a community-based conservation program including reforestation and agroforestry to rebuild the village in 2012-13.

AQUA Subang factory has been collaborating with the local community and other related parties since 2016, allowing Kampung Banceuy to evolve into a community-based tourism destination. It started with capacity building to strengthen the skills of villagers in transforming Kampung Banceuy into a tourist attraction. They were trained in event management, hospitality, agritourism management, digital content production, and MSME industries.



“AQUA Subang factory together with the people of South Subang have planted 248,560 trees, built 90 absorbing wells, 5,644 biopore infiltration holes, 1,840 water-absorbing holes, 18 rainwater harvesting systems, indoor seed-sowing facilities, access to tourism spots, clean water infrastructure, gazebos, and souvenir galleries,” Rany said.

The program is intended not only to comfort visitors in Kampung Banceuy but also to reduce the risks of flooding and landslide while maintaining clean water supplies and improving soil fertility.

Community-based tourism also helps villagers increase their income.

“In the beginning, villagers were reluctant to convert their homes into tourist homestays. But door-to-door explanations gave them the courage to do so and now they compete with each other in offering shelter for visitors. They receive payment from visitors for providing homestays,” Odang said.

AQUA Subang factory head Dwi Nofriyadi said the collaboration between the company and the local community in Kampung Banceuy is a perfect example of achieving sustainable growth together.

It delivers positive impacts on the environment, villagers’ income, and the local wisdom in Kampung Banceuy.