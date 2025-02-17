ARKO Records Rp 21.1 Billion Net Profit in Q1 2025

The Jakarta Globe
May 5, 2025 | 9:20 am
SHARE
(Left-right): Director Boy Gemino Kalauserang, Director Ismu Nugroho, Commissioner Iwan Hadiantoro, President Director Aldo Artoko, Independent Commissioner Indarto and Director Ricky Hartono address Arkora Hydro's annual general meeting in Jakarta on April 15, 2025. (Photo Courtesy of Arkora Hydro)
(Left-right): Director Boy Gemino Kalauserang, Director Ismu Nugroho, Commissioner Iwan Hadiantoro, President Director Aldo Artoko, Independent Commissioner Indarto and Director Ricky Hartono address Arkora Hydro's annual general meeting in Jakarta on April 15, 2025. (Photo Courtesy of Arkora Hydro)

Jakarta. Renewable energy company Arkora Hydro (ARKO) recently announced that it had recorded a solid performance in the first quarter of 2025 as its net profit hit Rp 21.1 billion (approximately $1.3 million).

The company logged an operating revenue worth Rp 71.1 billion (around $4.3 million) in the first three months of 2025. This marked a 54.8 percent year-on-year (yoy) jump from Q1 2024. 

ARKO attributed the growth to the normalization of the impact of El Nino, which had peaked at the end of 2023. This enabled the company to produce 39.2 gigawatt-hour (GWh) of electricity in Q1 2025 from the Cikopo Project, Tomasa Project, and Yaentu Project. The generated power grew 62.9 percent yoy. Yaentu Project had only entered operations in the fourth quarter of last year. The growing operational performance caused ARKO's net profit to grow 38.1 percent yoy, reaching Rp 21.1 billion. ARKO posted a profit margin of 29.7 percent in the first quarter of 2025.

ARKO's total assets stood at Rp 1,465.9 billion, growing 20.5 percent you, thanks to the company's 35.4 percent yoy cash growth. Its liabilities totaled Rp 993.4 billion, up 30.1 percent yoy. The short-term and long-term liabilities had grown 30.5 percent yoy and 30 percent yoy, respectively. Its equity also rose 4.3 percent yoy to Rp 472.5 billion.

The company reported that it had sped up the construction progress of its power plants in the first quarter, namely the Kukusan II Project (5.4 megawatts) in Lampung and the Tomoni Project (10 megawatts) in South Sulawesi. Their progress has reached 70.9 percent and 22.7 percent, respectively. ARKO said they could reduce emissions by more or less 99,937 tons of CO2eq per year once the aforementioned projects began operating.

There are currently 3 projects that have entered operations. ARKO reported that it was able to cut emissions by more or less 235,950 tons of CO2eq between 2017 and 2024. The company seeks to support Indonesia's goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2060.

ARKO's President Director Aldo Artoko said that he expected the cash flow from the state-run utility firm PLN as the offtaker could increase as the company operates more power plants. ARKO seeks to continue pursuing healthy financial performance growth while continuing to increase the capacity of power plant projects, which currently stands at 261.2 MW.

"With more power plant projects being completed, we are confident that we will be able to continue to maintain our commitment to powering Indonesia with clean energy and running a sustainable business," Aldo said.

Tags:
#Special Updates
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

ARKO Records Rp 21.1 Billion Net Profit in Q1 2025
Special Updates 4 hours ago

ARKO Records Rp 21.1 Billion Net Profit in Q1 2025

 Renewable energy company Arkora Hydro (ARKO) recently announced that it had recorded a solid performance in the first quarter of 2025.
ARKO Slashes 239,950 Tons of Carbon Dioxide Equivalent
Special Updates Mar 1, 2025 | 2:42 pm

ARKO Slashes 239,950 Tons of Carbon Dioxide Equivalent

 The carbon reduction effort is part of the company's efforts to support Indonesia's net zero emission target.
Arkora Hydro's Yaentu Power Plant Aims to Produce 62.5 GWh Anually
Special Updates Feb 17, 2025 | 6:24 pm

Arkora Hydro's Yaentu Power Plant Aims to Produce 62.5 GWh Anually

 Yaentu hydropower plant project under PT Arkora Hydro Tbk (ARKO) has been declared operational with a Commercial Operation Date (COD).

The Latest

New Law Limits KPK’s Authority to Probe Corruption in State-Owned Enterprises
News 2 hours ago

New Law Limits KPK’s Authority to Probe Corruption in State-Owned Enterprises

 The change has sparked widespread concern, given the substantial risk of public fund misappropriation in the sector.
Trump Says He Will Reopen Alcatraz Prison
News 3 hours ago

Trump Says He Will Reopen Alcatraz Prison

 In the 29 years it was open, 36 men attempted 14 escapes, according to the FBI. Nearly all were caught or didn’t survive the attempt.
ARKO Records Rp 21.1 Billion Net Profit in Q1 2025
Special Updates 4 hours ago

ARKO Records Rp 21.1 Billion Net Profit in Q1 2025

 Renewable energy company Arkora Hydro (ARKO) recently announced that it had recorded a solid performance in the first quarter of 2025.
Badai Emas Pegadaian Offers A Chance to Win 1 Kg of Gold
Special Updates 4 hours ago

Badai Emas Pegadaian Offers A Chance to Win 1 Kg of Gold

 Badai Emas Pegadaian also offers other prizes such as Hajj Plus package and smartphones.
Indonesia’s Q1 Economic Growth Projected to Fall Below 5%
Business 13 hours ago

Indonesia’s Q1 Economic Growth Projected to Fall Below 5%

 Domestic growth remains hampered by budget efficiency measures and delays in executing priority government programs.
News Index

Most Popular

Chinese Tourist’s Final Dive Captured on GoPro Before Fatal Incident
1
Chinese Tourist’s Final Dive Captured on GoPro Before Fatal Incident
2
Bali Power Fully Restored After Island-Wide Blackout
3
Bali Urged to End Reliance on Java for Electricity After Island-Wide Blackout
4
Indonesia’s Q1 Economic Growth Projected to Fall Below 5%
5
Indonesia Records Highest Rice Stock in Over Five Decades
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED