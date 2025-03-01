ARKO Slashes 239,950 Tons of Carbon Dioxide Equivalent

March 1, 2025 | 2:42 pm
ARKO's President Director Aldo Artoko along with the company's senior executives. (Photo Courtesy of Arko)
Jakarta. Hydropower company Arkora Hydro (ARKO) recently reported that it had slashed a total of 239,950 tons of CO2eq (carbon dioxide equivalent) from 2017 until the end of 2024.

In other words, there was an additional 33,336 tons of carbon dioxide equivalent in 2024. Between 2017-2023, the slashed carbon dioxide equivalent stood at 202,614 tons. Going forward, ARKO expects to be able to reduce emissions by more or less 99,937 tons a year once the Kukusan and Tomoni projects operate. ARKO also attributes the reduction as it generates power using river flows, which is classified as new and renewable energy. This also aligns with the government's target of reaching net zero emissions by 2060 or sooner.

Currently, ARKO has a total contracted capacity of 42.8 megawatts (MW) from three operational projects, namely the Cikopo Project, West Java (7.4 MW), the Tomasa Project, Central Sulawesi (10 MW), the Yaentu Project, Central Sulawesi (10 MW) and from two projects currently under construction, namely the Kukusan Project, Lampung (5.4 MW) and the Tomoni Project, South Sulawesi (10 MW).

The five power plant projects utilize direct river flow (run-of-river) with an estimated electricity production target from the operational projects in 2025 of 164.1 GWh.

According to ARKO's President Director Aldo Artoko, the company remains optimistic about Indonesia's renewable energy sector. He is also confident that ARKO will be able to help support Indonesia in reaching net zero emissions and becoming self-sufficient in energy. ARKO vowed to speed up the construction of the two remaining projects so they can immediately contribute to Indonesia's renewable energy mix.

"We continue to accelerate the construction of the ongoing power plant projects, namely the Kukusan Project and the Tomoni Project, whose construction progress has reached 60.8 percent and 16.9 percent, respectively, in January 2025," Aldo was quoted as saying in a recent press statement.

"Going forward, we will continue to try to secure a power purchase agreement [PPA]  as the power plant capacity in our pipeline has already exceeded 260 MW. Thus, ARKO will continue to achieve sustainable growth. With more power plant projects that we build, ARKO's greenhouse gas emission reduction can be even greater, so that we can achieve the net zero emission for a better future for our planet," Aldo said.

