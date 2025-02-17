Arkora Hydro's Yaentu Power Plant Aims to Produce 62.5 GWh Anually

Jakarta. After completing the commissioning process, including a 3x24-hour reliability test for the turbines, Yaentu hydropower plant project under PT Arkora Hydro Tbk (ARKO) has been declared operational with a Commercial Operation Date (COD) on Oct. 16, in accordance with the applicable contract.

The Yaentu project utilizes a direct river flow (run-of-river) system with a capacity of 10 MW (2 x 5 MW) in Poso, Central Sulawesi. As such, the Yaentu project becomes the third power plant operating under ARKO, with the largest estimated electricity production, reaching 62,476 MWh per year, contributing 35.4 percent of ARKO's total estimated electricity production in 2025.

The Yaentu project has a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for 25 years with PT PLN (Persero). The electricity produced by the Yaentu project flows through electricity distribution in Northern Sulawesi, Central Sulawesi, and Gorontalo (Suluttenggo), benefiting plenty of residents, industries, and public facilities in Suluttenggo region.

With the operation of the Yaentu project, ARKO will play an even greater role in supporting the Government's goal of achieving Net Zero Emissions by 2060. From 2017 to 2023, ARKO successfully reduced greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 323,473 tons of CO₂eq and is projected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 134,988 tons of CO₂eq annually moving forward.

Aldo Artoko, The President Director of ARKO, stated that with Yaentu project, the Company is further solidifying its commitment to the development of new renewable energy (NRE), and Indonesia is taking another step forward in its energy transition efforts.

"The Yaentu project proves that the Company can successfully execute what has been entrusted to us by PLN," Aldo said.

"Of course, we will not stop here. On the contrary, we are continuing the construction of ongoing power plant projects, such as the Kukusan and Tomoni projects, which have reached 60.8 percent dan 16.9 percent in Januari 2025," Aldo detailed.

From a financial perspective, the Yaentu project has also begun contributing to an increase in cash flow from customers, thereby strengthening the Company’s cash flow and supporting sustainable business development in the long term. As a result, the Company is able to expand and execute its project pipeline, which has reached 261.2 MW across various regions in Indonesia.

"Moving forward, we will continue to uphold our commitment to illuminating Indonesia with clean energy, especially from hydropower, by continuously developing more power plant projects across the country," Aldo concluded.

