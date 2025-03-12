Aryaduta Bali Celebrates Ramadan with Special Room, Iftar Offers

Bali. Aryaduta Bali recently announced its special offers for this year's fasting month of Ramadan.

The hotel has introduced the exclusive "Pesona Ramadan" room package and the iftar buffet "Senja Berbuka" which presents a wide selection of Middle Eastern and Indonesian dishes.

The "Pesona Ramadan" room package offers a one-night stay in a Deluxe Room. This package includes sahur (pre-dawn meal) and iftar (meal to break the fast) for two people. The package is available for booking from Feb. 20 to March 30, with stays available from March 2-30. This package is designed to provide a serene and unforgettable experience for guests, combining the luxury of the hotel with the tranquility of Bali.

Guests can also try out the various Indonesian dishes made with the finest ingredients at the "Senja Berbuka" Iftar Buffet. This buffet is available everyday starting from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. from March 2-29.

Last year, the "Senja Berbuka" buffet received an overwhelming response, with guests praising the Indonesian flavors offered. The success of last year's Iftar created unforgettable memories, and the team is eager to continue this tradition in 2025. This iftar buffet is priced at Rp 200,000++ per person and offers a delightful experience for breaking the fast with family and friends.

Guests can enjoy a wide range of flavors, starting with traditional takjil (light snacks for breaking the fast) such as dates, dadar gulung, kue ku, getuk, and more. Appetizers and soups include refreshing fruit salad, asinan buah (pickled fruit salad), and traditional favorites such as karedok, gado-gado, soto ayam, sop rawon sapi, sop sayur ayam, sop asparagus, tom yum seafood, sop iga sapi, sop sayur kimlo, and more.

For main dishes, guests can indulge in specialties such as beef rendang, chicken biryani rice, bukhari rice, fried vermicelli, stir-fried long beans, beef malbi, tauco snapper, chicken satay, mackerel fish dabu-dabu, steamboat, martabak telur, fried kwetiau, spicy eggplant, tongseng beef, grilled fish with soy sauce, hokkian fried noodles, and various sambals, pickles, and crackers.

Finally, guests can end their meal with sweet desserts such as banana/sweet potato kolak, pearl sago pudding, cassava kolak, sumsum pudding, corn porridge, green bean porridge, a variety of puddings, fresh fruit slices, and fruit preserves.

“We are truly honored by the positive response to last year’s iftar event and are very excited to bring this amazing experience back for Ramadan 2025,” Aryaduta Bali's general manager RM Rendy Prapanca was quoted as saying in a recent press statement.

Aryaduta Bali strives to provide the perfect atmosphere for guests to enjoy a meaningful and unforgettable Ramadan experience in Bali.

“Whether it’s the peaceful hotel atmosphere or the delicious Indonesian cuisine, we hope to make this Ramadan truly special for everyone who joins us,” he said.

To book the "Pesona Ramadan" room package or reserve a spot for the "Senja Berbuka" Iftar Buffet, guests can contact Aryaduta Bali directly at +62 811-3960-8623. Guests can also visit www.aryaduta.com/bali for more information.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: