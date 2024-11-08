Aryaduta Bali's #BeAuthentik Combines Fashion with Charity

Jakarta. Aryaduta Bali's Asta Karya campaign recently wrapped up its #BeAuthentik event that not only celebrated Indonesian culture of batik, but also included a charity fashion show.

Twelve local fashion micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) showcased their batik-inspired creations at the event that attracted over 100 people. This event sought to empower small businesses and promote the talents in Indonesia's fashion industry. #BeAuthentik also had a lively talent show supported by a model management agency.

There was even a batik motif design competition. Nine talented individuals aged between 19 and 36 competed with one another to showcase their creativity. Ni Putu Novi Widiarti became the first-place winner. Seconded by Gede Agus Chrisna Pratama and Muhamad Bagus Oka Hadi Kusuma in third place. The grand prizes Wacom tablets and a stay at Aryaduta Bali, according to the hotel's press release.

Marselina Anggita Manalu, a fashion designer and Marselianggi founder, also joined a talk show that took a deep dive into Indonesian batik and culture. Cultural expert Ratu Tjokorda Raka Kerthyasa also shared her insights on the deep-rooted significance of batik in Indonesian heritage. Peduli Kemanusiaan Foundation Elsye Suryawan talked of the foundation's impactful work.

Peduli Kemanusiaan Foundation and Marselianggi even partnered to hold the charity fashion show "Batik for Humanity".

The foundation's children created beautiful designs on paper, which Marselianggi transformed into stunning scarves and T-shirts for sale. The proceeds will entirely go to Peduli Kemanusiaan Foundation.

The fashion show also featured Marselina Anggita's 'Biarkan Dunia Tahu' (Let the World Know) collection, a poignant reflection of her personal journey and childhood dreams. The collection embodied her belief in designing for all people, with each piece telling a unique story of colors, shapes and emotions that transcend boundaries.

According to Aryaduta Bali, the event would not have been possible without the support from its partners and sponsors: Marselianggi, Peduli Kemanusiaan Foundation, The Models Management, Professional Makeup by Makeover, Wacom Indonesia and Datascrip Creative Tablet, and Labore Skin Care.

"We are truly honored to have hosted the #BeAuthentik event on Oct. 19, celebrating the richness and beauty of Indonesia's heritage through fashion, craftsmanship and creativity. This event has successfully brought together talented local artisans, culturist, designers and

fashion enthusiasts, creating an inspiring platform to showcase batik and contemporary Indonesian fashion," RM Rendy Prapanca, the general manager of Aryaduta Bali, was quoted as saying in a press statement.

"I am incredibly proud of the collaboration between our dedicated team, our guests and all the participants who made this event a true reflection of our commitment to preserving and promoting Indonesia's cultural heritage. #BeAuthentik celebrated not only fashion,

but also the spirit of unity, authenticity and pride in our shared heritage."

Visit www.aryaduta.com/bali to find out more about the hotel's future events and offers. Information is also available via +62 811-3960-8623 or e-mail info.bali@aryaduta.com.

