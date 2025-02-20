Aryaduta Launches ‘Vow and Forever’ Wedding Campaign

Bali. Aryaduta has launched the wedding campaign, "Vow and Forever": a wedding concept that combines love, tradition, and a touch of modern elegance.

Arthur Situmeang, Group Director of Marketing Communications at Aryaduta Hotel Group, said this campaign is launched across all Aryaduta destinations to offer an unforgettable wedding experience for every couple.

“With the Vow & Forever program, we invite every couple to create beautiful, unforgettable memories with us. Of course, we have also prepared a variety of exciting programs at all Aryaduta locations,” he said.

In this campaign, Aryaduta Bali offers two signature wedding packages specially designed to create memorable moments, each as follows:

1. Mahligai

This package is designed for a grand celebration with elegant decorations and exclusive services. Every detail is prepared to celebrate your love story.

Starting with a luxurious buffet menu for 100 guests, this package also includes an intimate wedding ceremony adorned with elegant decorations and a beautifully crafted two-tier wedding cake for perfection. Additionally, a private food-tasting menu is available for four people before the big wedding day. The happy couple will also enjoy a 2-night stay in a Premier Room.

Guests will be welcomed with a drink, while the bride and groom will be adorned with a hand bouquet and boutonnière on their suits. Every moment will be captured with professional photo and video services for 4 hours.

The wedding process will be led by an energetic emcee and a dedicated wedding crew, ensuring everything runs smoothly. Additional touches include a preparation room, guestbook, and wedding gifts for the guests. Moreover, the newlyweds will be pampered with a romantic dinner, private breakfast, and a 90-minute Bali massage to relax and refresh after the reception.

A special gift awaits the couple as they begin their new chapter together. With an elegant buffet or set menu, the Mahligai Wedding Package promises a celebration filled with joy, elegance, and unforgettable memories.

2. Lestari

This package is inspired by the beauty of tradition, including the akad (wedding vows), siraman (traditional bathing), and other traditional ceremonies. Lestari is designed to celebrate love in a meaningful way. The Lestari Wedding Package is perfect for an intimate celebration with 50 guests, featuring a delicious wedding buffet and traditional elegant decorations with gold Tiffany chairs.

Although it does not include a wedding cake, this package still offers all the exceptional benefits for a joyful and unforgettable wedding day.

The couple will also enjoy a 2-night stay in a Premier Room, including breakfast; a bouquet and boutonnière for the bride and groom; a food tasting session for 4 guests; a private preparation room; and professional photo and video services for 4 hours. Dedicated professionals such as the emcee and wedding crew will professionally organize the dinner reception.

The wedding event will be made even more special with additional features like a guestbook, a romantic dinner, and a 90-minute Bali massage to kick-start the couple's new life together. As a special touch, Aryaduta also introduces an exclusive Honeymoon Kit for every couple who books a wedding package. This gift contains a personalized passport holder, eye mask, and other travel accessories, symbolizing the beginning of a new journey together.

Additionally, in Feb. 2025, all Aryaduta destinations will hold a series of wedding exhibitions on various dates. Mark your calendars for the most captivating wedding exhibition of the year, ‘Vow n Forever,’ held at the Grand Ballroom ARYADUTA Bali on Feb. 15-16, 2025. This event promises an unforgettable experience for couples planning their special day.

Starting from 10.00 a.m. to 10.00 p.m., enjoy stunning decorations supported by Sun Florist, as the Grand Ballroom and The Heavens Chapel are transformed into a mesmerizing wedding exhibition. This event is supported by Sun Florist, KamyParty, Online Production, Nokis Kukis, By Moment Photography, Sugarcoustic, and Bali Unique.

Explore booths from leading wedding vendors including jewelry, beauty and bridal services, bridal boutiques, photography and videography services, and much more, offering everything you need for your dream celebration. Enjoy a variety of entertainment, including live music performances, DJs, and cabaret dances, while attending in-depth workshops on pre-wedding photography by Sinar Photo, makeup tips by Make Over, and 2025 wedding trends by the Bali Wedding Association.

Don't miss out on exciting prizes throughout the event, with the grand prize being a 3-day, 2-night honeymoon package at Aryaduta Bali for one lucky couple! Whether you're just starting your planning or looking for the final touches, this exhibition is the gateway to a day full of inspiration, elegance, and everlasting love.

“This exhibition is not only about showcasing our services but also celebrating the journey of two people, and we are proud to be a part of it. We look forward to welcoming you at ARYADUTA Bali, where we will continue to deliver outstanding service and a beautiful atmosphere for your love story,” said RM Rendy Prapanca - General Manager of Aryaduta Bali.

The exclusive Aryaduta Bali Wedding Exhibition marks the end of a successful year and provides valuable insights and inspiration for couples beginning their wedding journey. For more information on the event and upcoming offers, visit www.aryaduta.com/bali or contact +62 811-3960-8623 or email marcom.akb@aryaduta.com.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: