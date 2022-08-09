Astra Calls Youths to Join 13th SATU Indonesia Awards

Astra kicks off the 13th SATU Indonesia Awards on March 9, 2022. (Photo Courtesy of Astra)

Jakarta. Multi-industry company Astra is calling for Indonesia's youths to participate at the 13th SATU Indonesia Awards.

The event awards young people who bring positive impact to the society in five fields, namely health, education, environment, entrepreneurship, technology.

The SATU Indonesia Awards portrays Astra’s commitment to become a beneficial asset to the nation and country. This aligns with Astra’s 65 years of striving to prosper with the nation, while calling people to move and grow together.

"A nation's success is inseparable from the positive contributions of its youths. We believe that there are countless 'nation's pearls' that are working hard selflessly for their surroundings that [we] can appreciate through the 13th SATU Indonesia Awards 2022,” Astra corporate affairs chief Riza Deliansyah said on Wednesday.

Each 13th SATU Indonesia Awards contestant must meet a set of eligibility requirements.

Contestants can apply as an individual or a team of at least three people. They must be no older than 35 years old, and have not received any national or international award. They must also not be an employee of Astra Group or SATU Indonesia Awards partner.

The program must be original, and has been going on for at least a year. Another eligibility requirement is that the proposed program has not received any benefit from the Astra Group.

Registering other people is allowed, as long as they meet the eligibility requirements for 13th SATU Indonesia Awards 2022.

The judging panel includes lecturers from University of Indonesia, namely Nila Moeloek from the Faculty of Medicine and Emil Salim from the Environmental Science program.

Joining them at the judging panel are YARSI University rector Fasli Jalal, information technology expert Onno W Purbo, Young on Top founder Billy Boen, People-Centered Economic & Business Institute of Indonesia founder Tri Mumpuni, Tempo Inti Media executive director Arif Zulkifli, actress Dian Sastrowardoyo, Astra’s corporate communications head Boy Kelana Soebroto.

Diah Suran Febrianti, the environment and social responsibility head at Astra, is also part of the judging panel.

The national-level awards winners will each receive Rp 65 million (about $4,558) in program assistance funds, as well as mentorship.

Application is open from March 9-August 9, 2022.

At 13th SATU Indonesia Awards 2022, Astra is teaming up with Tempo, Antara, Kumparan, IDN Times, and Young on Top.

For more details about the event, visit www.satu-indonesia.com.