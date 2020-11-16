Astra Collabs with Pop Band RAN for 65th Anniversary Theme Song

Jakarta. Conglomerate Astra is collaborating with Indonesian pop band RAN on the former’s 65th-anniversary theme song.

The song ‘Selalu Bersama’ —which translates to “always together”— portrays Astra's long journey of growing alongside the Indonesian people and nation throughout the years. This is also reminiscent of how RAN’s Rayi Putra, Asta Andoko, and Nino Kayam have reached an incredible 15 years together as a group.

“For more than six decades in Indonesia, Astra has always moved together with the people from across generations to inspire, create innovation, and contribute to the nation’s progress,” Astra chief of corporate affairs Riza Deliansyah said in a press statement on Thursday.

According to Riza, the collaboration with RAN to spread the ‘Always Together’ message portrays Astra’s commitment to adapt. So Astra can continue to grow alongside the people and share the passion ahead of future challenges.

Likewise, RAN said that ‘Selalu Bersama’ is an uplifting song.

“‘Selalu Bersama’ is a song that aims to lift your spirits up and brings optimism, which we have made especially for Astra and music lovers,” RAN said.

Astra and RAN will release the music video for ‘Selalu Bersama’ on Feb 21. Music lovers will be able to watch the video via Youtube channels SATU Indonesia and RANforyourlife, Vidio.com, and 65tahunastra.jagat.live.

65th Anniversary

To commemorate its 65th anniversary, Astra will hold a series of virtual events and exhibitions via the digital platform 65tahunastra.jagat.live, starting from Feb. 22-26. The event will be open for Astra employees and the public, according to Astra’s chief of corporate human capital development Aloysius Budi Santoso.

“Throughout this year, we will also hold a virtual movement with all of the society, and a series of events [to commemorate] Astra’s 65th anniversary that centers on various themes,” Aloysius, who also serves as Astra’s 65th-anniversary committee chairman, said.

The virtual event includes the InnovNation webinar which features inspirational speakers who are experts in managing innovative and sustainable solutions in their fields. Among the speakers is Education Minister Nadiem Makarim. Isman Usman, the co-founder and chief operating officer of edutech unicorn Ruangguru, will also share his insights. As well as Piotr Jakubowski, the co-founder and chief growth officer of air quality app Nafas.

There is also the Experiential Learning event in which people can learn and implement the knowledge shared by the speakers. At the virtual exhibition, attendees can take a look at various product installations, innovations, and sustainability showcases from Astra Group.

Helping One Another

Throughout this year, Astra is calling for all Indonesians to grow together and bring positive impact through the #SemangatSalingBantu (‘The Passion to Help One Another’) campaign. Astra will encourage people to save water and energy, sort waste, cut back on single-use plastic, care for plants and implement a healthy lifestyle, among others.

For every message uploaded to social media be it text, photo, or video, with the hashtag #SemangatSalingBantu, Astra will distribute an aid package to communities affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.