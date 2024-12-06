Astra Encourages Bangka Belitung Youth to Make Impact

Astra International holds a talk show that encourages youth to make an impact on the society in Pangkalpinang on May 22, 2025. (B1 Photo/Irwan Setiawan)
Jakarta. Astra International recently held a talk show in Pangkalpinang, Bangka Belitung, that aimed to encourage local youth to make a positive impact on society.

This talk show was part of the company’s campaign to promote its flagship program SATU Indonesia Awards. The awarding ceremony is marking its 16th edition this year. Some speakers at the talk show included Nila Moeloek, a lecturer at the medicine faculty of the University of Indonesia. Yarsi University’s rector Fasli Jalal, Young on Top’s founder Billy Boen, Astra’s head of brand communications Yudha Prasetya, and 2017 SATU Indonesia Awards awardee Ritno Kurniawan also shared their insights on stage.

Bangka Belitung Governor Hidayat Arsani thanked Astra for hosting such a talk show. He also said he had pinned his hopes on the younger generation to build this nation.

“I hope that the youth, be it those in Bangka Belitung or even in other parts of the country, can unite to build this nation by taking advantage of their potential. They should unite to create an impact,” Hidayat said.

Speaking on behalf of Astra’s Bangka Belitung branch, Suprianto said that the “inspirational talk show aimed to find local youth that could inspire everyone”, while also encouraging them to sign up for the 2025 Astra’s SATU Indonesia Awards.

“We can clearly see how excited local youths are towards this program. We hope that someone from Bangka Belitung can win the award,” Suprianto said.

Awardee Ritno Kurniawan gave some tips on how to win the Satu Indonesia Awards. Ritno said: “Try coming up with a program that creates an impact on society. Because they are not judging the participants based on the narrative alone, but Astra will verify and check [its impact].”

This event is part of Astra’s efforts to nurture agents of change across the archipelago. Indonesian youths can still sign up for the 16th SATU Indonesia Awards until July 28. Visit www.astra.co.id to find out more.

